URC gets top awards in Vietnam, Thailand

Universal Robina Corp.’s Fun-O brand remains as the most admired biscuit in Thailand according to the BrandAge magazine. Receiving this recognition are URC Thailand representatives (from left) Rattanawadee Wangphitak (marketing executive), Porntip Leelalertwong (marketing manager), Jane Bernardo (marketing director), Auttawit Prueksasri (brand manager) and Vipa Vanlopnusorn (brand manager).

MANILA, Philippines — Universal Robina Corp.’s (URC) subsidiaries in Vietnam and Thailand have both clinched top awards that continue to enhance the reputation of their brands and image in both key markets.

In Vietnam, URC was named among the country’s top 10 most prestigious beverage companies in the non-alcoholic category for a second year in a row.

Presented by Vietnam Report and Vietnamnet – Ministry of Information and Communication, the award was evaluated based on several criteria that include financial capacity, media reputation, and targeted audience survey.

URC has been in Vietnam since 2003. It now owns advanced production lines in five factories in Binh Duong, Quang Ngai and Hanoi.

URC was one of Vietnam’s top sustainable businesses for 2020. Earlier this year, it’s C2 brand was listed as among Top 3 fastest-growing brands in urban Vietnam, according to the Vietnam Brand Footprint by Kantar Worldpanel. It remains as the leading ready-to-drink tea brand in Vietnam.

Fun-O meanwhile, continues to be the most loved biscuit in Thailand, with the brand being recognized by BrandAge magazine as not just the market leader, but also the most admired.

URC Thailand earlier this year received three prestigious sustainability awards for its efficient waste management process at its production plants.

These efforts have proven effective at conserving natural resources, landfill space and energy.