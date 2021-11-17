
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
BSP shuts down Rural Bank of Karomatan
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 17, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) has closed down Rural Bank of Karomatan (Lanao del Norte) Inc., bringing to 10 the number of problematic banks shuttered this year.



The Monetary Board issued Resolution 1518.A on Nov. 11 prohibiting the Rural Bank of Karomatan from doing business in the country pursuant to Section 30 of Republic Act 7653 or The New Central Bank Act, as amended.



The regulator also directed the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corp. (PDIC) to take over the closed bank and act as receiver with a directive to proceed with the takeover and liquidation of the aforementioned rural bank in accordance with Section 12 (a) of RA 3591 or the PDIC Charter, as amended.



PDIC took over the closed bank, its assets, records and affairs last Nov. 12.



“The PDIC Charter provides in Section 13, that a bank placed under liquidation shall in no case be re-opened and permitted to resume banking business. Furthermore, Section 12 expressly provides that banks closed by the Monetary Board shall no longer be rehabilitated,” the state-run deposit insurer said.



Prior to the latest closure, the BSP has closed down United Peoples Rural Bank, Kaluyagan Rural Bank, Rural Bank of Santa Fe in Romblon, Lucena-based Grand Agri Rural Bank, Rural Bank of Datu Paglas based in Maguindanao, Rural Bank of Caloocan, Rural Bank of Alimodian (Iloilo), Palm Tree Bank based in Cagayan de Oro, and Occidental Mindoro Rural Bank.



Last year, the regulator ordered the closure of Providence Rural Bank, Rural Bank of Tibiao (Antique), De La O Rural Bank, San Fernando Rural Bank, and Cooperative Bank of Aurora.



PDIC paid P124.11 million worth of insurance claims for 7,072 valid deposit accounts maintained in five banks or 76 percent of the estimated total deposit accounts of 9,305.



The BSP and PDIC, together with other financial regulators including the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) and the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), signed an agreement to streamline the merger, consolidation, and acquisition process among banks.



BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno said the agreement aims to streamline processes, reduce processing time, and facilitate prompt action of applications for mergers, consolidations, and acquisitions.



The regulators agreed on a harmonized list of requirements for merger, consolidation, and acquisition proposals of banks, effectively cutting by half the number of documentary requirements to 30 from 58.



The synchronized timelines and the elimination of duplicate functions among the concerned agencies would significantly reduce the total processing time to only 55 from an average of about 160 business days.



The BSP chief said the regulator has long advocated for bank mergers and consolidations to promote resilient institutions anchored on good governance and effective risk management practices.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

