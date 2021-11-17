A business guide to record management

MANILA, Philippines — Records are vital assets in the age of data-driven economy. To succeed in the 21st century data-driven business environment, a well-run organization must have an efficient system of management and governance of records.

To help organizations, the Center for Global Best Practices (CGBP) will host a special webinar entitled, Best Practices in Digital Record Governance and Management to be held from Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 22, 23 and 24 from 1:30 to 4:45 p.m. via Zoom. (In relation to this program, CGBP will also host another online training titled, Best Practices in Digital Transformation Risk Management to be held on Thursday and Friday, Dec. 2 and 3.

This comprehensive lecture will be very helpful for organizations whether they are transforming from paper to digital records or simply improving their business systems.

This will feature CGBP program director, John Macasio, who is a trainer and a consultant at the Information and Communications Technology Literacy and Competency Development Bureau of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.

He has conducted capability building of management and workforce on privacy impact assessment and privacy and security management manual with organizations including the Department of Finance, Department of Agriculture (National Meat Inspection Services), PhilHealth (Information Security Group), Light Rail Transit Authority, Philippine Fish Port Authority, MAA General Assurance and PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority among many others.

He co-authored the United Nations ESCAP/APCICT published guidance on ICT Project Management – Theory and Application. The academy module has been introduced and translated in six countries.

Both programs are accredited by the SEC as corporate governance training programs. Key takeaways are applicable for both public and private sector. Enrollment is open to the general public and is highly recommended for personal information controllers (business owners, board directors, CEOs/ COOs, GMs, administrators, policy and decision- makers), personal information processors (anyone who processes information), data protection officers, lawyers and consultants who would like to apply these learnings in their list of services.

For details and to register, visit www.cgbp.org. You may also call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59.)