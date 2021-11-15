On a roll, remittances post growth in September

Photo shows personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisting 539 OFWs and returning Filipinos from Japan, China, and South Korea on May 19, 2020 in their swab test for COVID-19.

MANILA, Philippines — Money sent home by Filipinos abroad continued its growth in September, helping fuel household spending in an economy starved of consumption by the pandemic.

What’s new

Cash remittances coursed through banks grew 5.2% year-on-year to $2.73 billion in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday. This was due to the increase in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers, which rose by 6.2% and 1.9%, respectively.

In the first nine months, remittances amounted to $23.1 billion, up 5.6% compared with a year ago.

Why this matters

Remittances are one of the backbones of the Philippines' consumption-driven economy, as money sent home by migrant Filipinos helps increase the spending capacity of their families here.

Remittances are also crucial sources of dollars for the country. For this year, the BSP forecasts cash remittances to grow at an annualized rate of 6% that, if realized, would be a significant turnaround from the 0.8% slump posted last year when the pandemic crunched the global job market.

What analysts say

Sought for comment, Jeremiah Opiniano, professor at the University of Santo Tomas and executive director at the Institute for Migration and Development Issues, said Filipinos abroad continue to benefit from the gradual reopening of economies whose citizens have been vaccinated.

“The period of September carried that scenario in host countries. So whenever the economies open, that's a window of opportunity to still work,” Opiniano said.

Separately, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the improving inflows from remittances “played a part” in the impressive household consumption growth in the third quarter. Data showed consumer spending grew 7.1% on-year last quarter and accounted for 5.2 percentage points of overall GDP growth during that period.

A weak peso, which could bloat the value of remittances, also helped boost the September figure, Mapa added.

“We expect remittance flows to continue with a slight deceleration in the pace of flows to close out the year. These flows will help sustain robust consumption to close out the year,” Mapa said.

Other figures: