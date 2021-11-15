
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
On a roll, remittances post growth in September
                        

                           
Ian Nicolas Cigaral - Philstar.com
November 15, 2021 | 6:35pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
On a roll, remittances post growth in September
Photo shows personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisting 539 OFWs and returning Filipinos from Japan, China, and South Korea on May 19, 2020 in their swab test for COVID-19.
Philippine Coast Guard, released
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Money sent home by Filipinos abroad continued its growth in September, helping fuel household spending in an economy starved of consumption by the pandemic.



What’s new



Cash remittances coursed through banks grew 5.2% year-on-year to $2.73 billion in September, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Monday. This was due to the increase in receipts from land-based and sea-based workers, which rose by 6.2% and 1.9%, respectively.



In the first nine months, remittances amounted to $23.1 billion, up 5.6% compared with a year ago.



Why this matters



Remittances are one of the backbones of the Philippines' consumption-driven economy, as money sent home by migrant Filipinos helps increase the spending capacity of their families here.



Remittances are also crucial sources of dollars for the country. For this year, the BSP forecasts cash remittances to grow at an annualized rate of 6% that, if realized, would be a significant turnaround from the 0.8% slump posted last year when the pandemic crunched the global job market.



What analysts say



Sought for comment, Jeremiah Opiniano, professor at the University of Santo Tomas and executive director at the Institute for Migration and Development Issues, said Filipinos abroad continue to benefit from the gradual reopening of economies whose citizens have been vaccinated. 



“The period of September carried that scenario in host countries. So whenever the economies open, that's a window of opportunity to still work,” Opiniano said.



Separately, Nicholas Antonio Mapa, senior economist at ING Bank in Manila, said the improving inflows from remittances “played a part” in the impressive household consumption growth in the third quarter. Data showed consumer spending grew 7.1% on-year last quarter and accounted for 5.2 percentage points of overall GDP growth during that period.



A weak peso, which could bloat the value of remittances, also helped boost the September figure, Mapa added.



“We expect remittance flows to continue with a slight deceleration in the pace of flows to close out the year. These flows will help sustain robust consumption to close out the year,” Mapa said.



Other figures:



    
	
  • The growth in cash remittances from the US, Malaysia, Taiwan, and South Korea contributed largely to the increase in remittances in January-September figure, the BSP said.
    • 
	
  • In terms of country sources, the U.S. registered the highest share of overall remittances at 40.8% in the first nine months, followed by Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Taiwan, Qatar, and South Korea.
