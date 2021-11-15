DOF: Rich families will mostly benefit from fuel excise tax suspension

The Philippines is a net oil importer so any spikes in international oil prices would push up pump prices at home.

MANILA, Philippines — The proposed suspension of excise tax on fuel will mostly benefit rich households while leaving poor families with small gains, the Department of Finance said.

With the tax relief that would accompany the suspension of fuel excise taxes, the disposable income of the top 10% of households is estimated to increase by around 0.63-0.82% on average in 2022, Finance Undersecretary Gil Beltran said in a statement on Monday.

On the other hand, the disposable income of the bottom 50 percent of households is estimated to increase by only around 0.34-0.45% if the plan pushes through, Beltran, also the DOF’s chief economist, added.

“With the suspension of fuel excise taxes, we will lose the improvements we made under TRAIN in making the tax system more equitable, in which those who are more financially capable pay more taxes,” he said.

The House ways and means panel passed last week a bill that, once enacted into law, would immediately suspend the collection of excise taxes on some fuel products for six months, or until rallying global oil prices ease.

House lawmakers met last week to tackle proposals to address stubbornly high oil prices that’s fanning inflation, which could derail the Philippines’ delicate recovery from the pandemic. Some suggestions include suspending excise taxes on petroleum products, which Finance officials had flagged as it could sap state revenues at a time the cash-strapped government is battling a health crisis.

Based on Salceda’s estimate, the bill would cost the government around P45 billion. But he argued that “what the government loses, the consumer gains.”

For its part, the DOF estimates that suspending all fuel excise taxes and value-added tax (VAT) on fuel excise will result to foregone revenues amounting to P147.1 billion or around 0.7 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022.

If the tax suspension covers only the fuel excise taxes and the VAT on fuel excise the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law, the DOF said the government is estimated to lose P119.5 billion, or around 0.5% of GDP in the same year.

“While consumption will be slightly higher at an estimated incremental of 0.6 to 0.7 percentage point, growth will actually be lower by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage point, if the excise tax and VAT on it are suspended,” the DOF said.

Instead, the Beltran said the ideal solution to the oil price problem is “to provide targeted support to the vulnerable groups, particularly the transportation sector.”

The government promised to release P1 billion for cash grants to around 178,000 public utility vehicle drivers for the remaining months of the year through the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB). But some groups said the size of fuel subsidy program would not be enough to ease the burden of PUV drivers and commuters.