Business
                        
LT Group earnings drop 38% to P9.9 billion
                        

                           
Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
November 14, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — LT Group Inc., the listed holding company of taipan Lucio Tan, reported a net income of P9.95 billion in the nine months to September, down 38 percent from the previous year.



The decline was mainly due to higher provisions for credit losses by its banking subsidiary Philippine National Bank (PNB) and the elimination of the gain from the transfer of real estate assets at the consolidated level.



Third quarter net income, however, reached P6.21 billion, up 2.3 percent from a year ago.



LT Group’s businesses are in banking through PNB, tobacco through PMFTC, liquor through Tanduay Distillers Inc., beverage through Asia Brewery Inc. and property through Eton Properties Philippines Inc.



In terms of contribution, the tobacco business accounted for P13.27 billion, while Tanduay added P998 million or 10 percent of the total. Asia Brewery added P411 million while Eton accounted for P366 million, combining for four percent of total. The company’s 30.9 percent stake in Victorias Milling Co. added P169 million or two percent of total.



On the other hand, PNB had a negative contribution of P5.2 billion after eliminating the gain of P33.6 billion at the consolidated LTG level.



“PNB reported a nine-month net income of P24.43 billion under the pooling method, inclusive of a P33.6 billion gain from the transfer of some properties into PNB Holdings Corp. However, at the consolidated LTG level, these gains were not recognized, which together with higher provisioning for credit losses resulted in a P5.21 billion loss contribution from PNB to LTG,” LTG reported.



The tobacco business reported a net income of P13.32 billion during the nine-month period, up nine percent from a year ago despite a 12.3 percent decline in the industry’s volume, estimated at 41.2 billion sticks.



The decline was primarily due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the various quarantine protocols on the purchasing power of consumers.



Illicit activities such as smuggled and locally produced fake products have also been rising.



Tanduay Distillers posted a net income of P1 billion in the nine-month period, eight percent lower than year-ago level due to higher production costs, higher operating expenses and lower selling prices for bioethanol.



However, the company’s nationwide market share for distilled spirits improved to 29.9 percent as of end-September from 25.8 percent a year ago.



In the Visayas and Mindanao regions where most of TDI’s sales are generated, market share was at 69.2 percent and 76.2 percent, respectively, compared to 62.2 percent and 77.6 percent, respectively, as of September 2020.



On the other hand, Asia Brewery’s net income for the nine-month period reached P411 million, a significant improvement from just P4 million reported a year ago, largely due to the absence of any losses from the AB Heineken joint venture as the partnership started to transition this year.



Under the new partnership structure, AB Heineken transitioned to a new structure to produce and distribute Heineken beer brands Heineken® and Tiger® in the Philippines.



Heineken established a sales and marketing office in Manila and engaged Asia Brewery to brew and distribute its beers in the country.



Asia Brewery’s revenues were slightly higher as the higher volume for Cobra energy drink was offset by the lower volume of Absolute and Summit bottled water and Vitamilk soy milk.



The company’s on-the-go sales at convenience stores continue to be adversely affected by the various forms of lockdowns imposed since March 2020.



Cobra remains the market leader with a 65 percent share. Vitamilk also maintained its leadership with a market share of 69 percent. Bottled water brands, Absolute and Summit, continue to have the second largest share in this segment at 23 percent.



Eton Properties’ net income during the nine-month period, meanwhile, was 42 percent lower at P367 million from P633 million a year ago as residential unit sales and leasing income declined.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

