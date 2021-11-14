
































































 




   







   















Philstar.com
November 14, 2021 | 10:25am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Bring the Christmas spirit into your home with Wilcon Depot
                        

                        
It’s the perfect time to put up festive decorations at home! Let your whole family experience the Christmas spirit as you make your space feel cozy and look lovely for the Yuletide season. Bring in the holiday vibe and make your at-home celebrations more meaningful and memorable with these home pieces from Wilcon Depot.



Set up a Christmas tree



Christmas tree set-ups speak of the ultimate Christmas feeling. No matter what style and theme you want to achieve, you can find a perfect tree that can give you the picture-perfect holiday inspiration from the traditional look, white Christmas, glittered, and snow-frosted as it comes in different sizes, colors, and types. Surely, adding a Christmas tree to your home can give you that uncanny warmth of the holiday spirit.






Upgrade your sofa



To create and set the perfect holiday ambiance at home, you must spruce up your living room space. It’s the best time to upgrade your sofa that complements your Christmas theme decoration. Since your whole family, close relatives, and guests will hang out and spend most of their time in the living room, you need to choose a more oversized sofa and couch to accommodate them all. You can also opt to place some ottomans for a more enjoyable conversation time for an extra seater.






Fill your space with wall decors and ornaments



Enhance the look of your space and creatively hang the best wall decorations and ornaments to add a unique personality to your blank walls. Go all out with your decorations this Christmas season, as it is a simple way to embrace the holiday spirit whether you want to make your living room or the entryway more colorful and stylish. Incorporating Christmas lights, merry Christmas signs, Santa figurines, wreaths, Poinsettia, and stockings is the most popular choice to take your holiday decor to the next level. You can also spread the scents of Christmas by adding aromatic candles and essential oils.






Replace your center and side tables



Get holiday-inspired center tables to complete your living room cozy Christmas look. Your home needs to be equipped with the right furniture pieces this season. Choose an elegant and stunning center table that can be a statement piece in your space. You have to consider a bigger one, where you add some festive centerpieces and enough space to put the snacks and drinks you will serve for your guests. It is also ideal to add side tables as a functional piece for your living room that come in a variety of designs, sizes, and shapes.






Set your holiday table with centerpieces



Impress your family and guests by displaying Santa and angel figurines, topiaries, candy holders, and small floral arrangements in the best spots of your home. These centerpiece decorations can definitely give a perfect and joyous scene all-around your holiday table. You can bring in the Christmas spirit even in small ways with different centerpieces and table decorations that are a real show-stopper of your table.






Hang holiday-themed curtains



Curtains can absolutely add style and Christmas atmosphere to your space. Dressing up your windows and prime spots at home with these beautiful curtains can serve as a decorative accent and put in the holiday spirit in your room in an instant. It brings in an extra pop of color and makes your space look merry and bright.



You are a few steps away from bringing the Christmas spirit alive in your home with these home pieces and decorations. So, start shopping for everything you need for your home this holiday season at any Wilcon Depot and Wilcon Home Essentials store with 71 outlets nationwide or shop online at Wilcon Online Store by visiting shop.wilcon.com.ph.






Explore the limitless product selections that Wilcon offers, ranging from Tiles, Sanitarywares, Plumbing, Furniture, Home Interior, Houseware, Outdoor Living, Building Materials, Hardware, Electrical, Appliances, Tools, Automotives, Paints & Sundries, and other DIY items.



To ensure a safe and convenient shopping environment in all Wilcon stores, the company continuously implements safety protocols for the health and well-being of both employees and valued customers.



You can also shop through your Personal Shopper with the Browse, Call, and Collect/Deliver service. For the list of participating stores with their pick-up and delivery contact details, click this link: www.wilcon.com.ph/content/328-bcc-branches.



Another shopping alternative is the Wilcon Virtual Tour. An online shopping option wherein customers can contact the nearest Wilcon store via Facebook Messenger App. Customers can contact the nearest stores, and the Wilcon team will take you on a virtual tour where you can explore the available products inside their physical stores.



Wilcon also provides contactless payment options to its customers like bank transfers, GCash, PayMaya, InstaPay, PesoNet, WeChat, and Alipay for customers’ convenience.



For more information about Wilcon, you can log on to www.wilcon.com.ph or follow their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram. Subscribe and connect with them on Viber Community, LinkedIn, and YouTube.


                        


                        



                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

