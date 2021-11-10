FDIs weather Delta onslaught with August growth

MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments posted growth in August despite panic caused by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Wednesday.

What’s new

Data from the BSP revealed FDI posted a net inflow of $812 million in August, up 19.8% year-on-year.

But on a month-on-month basis, FDI sagged 35.7%.

In eight months, FDI net inflows tallied $6.4 billion. This was larger by 39.7% compared with the same period last year.

Why this matters

Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.

For this year, the central bank forecasts a net FDI inflow of $7 billion, lower than its initial projection of $7.5 billion after the emergence of Delta variant triggered renewed lockdowns in August and September that crippled economic activity again.

What an analyst says

Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., believes “the worst for the FDI data and other major economic data could have been seen already”.

“For the coming months, FDIs could still continue to go up amid better global economic prospects as some developed countries that are the major sources of FDIs move towards herd immunity,” Ricafort said in a commentary.

Other figures