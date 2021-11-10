
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
FDIs weather Delta onslaught with August growth
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 6:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.
MANILA, Philippines — Foreign direct investments posted growth in August despite panic caused by the hyper-contagious Delta variant, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas reported Wednesday. 



What’s new



Data from the BSP revealed FDI posted a net inflow of $812 million in August, up 19.8% year-on-year.



But on a month-on-month basis, FDI sagged 35.7%. 



In eight months, FDI net inflows tallied $6.4 billion. This was larger by 39.7% compared with the same period last year.



Why this matters



Unlike the so-called “hot money” which enters and leaves markets with ease, FDIs are firmer commitments that provide jobs for Filipinos, so the government wants to attract more FDIs and not only keep existing ones.



For this year, the central bank forecasts a net FDI inflow of $7 billion, lower than its initial projection of $7.5 billion after the emergence of Delta variant triggered renewed lockdowns in August and September that crippled economic activity again.



What an analyst says



Michael Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., believes “the worst for the FDI data and other major economic data could have been seen already”.



“For the coming months, FDIs could still continue to go up amid better global economic prospects as some developed countries that are the major sources of FDIs move towards herd immunity,” Ricafort said in a commentary.



  • Equity capital placements, a measure of new FDIs, fell 8.2% on a yearly basis to $1.4 billion in the first eight months. The majority of these investments came from Japan, the Netherlands, and the United States. Meanwhile, FDIs worth $217 million left the country during the period, up 12.1% year-on-year
  • Intercompany borrowings between multinational companies and their local offices ballooned 38% year-on-year to $636 million in August. 
  • Reinvestment of earnings slid 24.7% on-year in August to $99 million.
                                                      FDI
                                                      NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
                                                      PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
                                                      PHILSTARDATA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
