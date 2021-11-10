
































































 




   







   















MPIC squeezes out profits growth in Q3 despite lockdowns
                        

                           
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the holding firm reported net income from July to September expanded by 44% year-on-year to P3.5 billion, which MPIC noted was "on par" with second quarter figures. 
MANILA, Philippines — Earnings of infrastructure investment firm Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC) soared in the third quarter, as its businesses managed to squeeze out growth despite a fresh round of pandemic curbs.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday, MPIC reported that core net income grew 44% year-on-year to P3.5 billion in the July-September period, which the company noted was “on par” with second-quarter figures. 



In nine months, MPIC’s net income grew 23% year-on-year to P9.5 billion.



“2022 should be a better year for our Company with prospects of economic recovery. This COVID- 19 health crisis has forced us to reassess our priorities and draw the line between what’s essential and what’s not,” Manuel Pangilinan, company chair, said.



“We have been laying the groundwork across our core businesses with Meralco implementing digital solutions to address customer needs, Maynilad using the most advanced leak detection technologies, and MPTC inaugurating its digital mobility solutions,” he added.



Broken down, Meralco, the MPIC-led power distributor, saw its core net income climb 30% year-on-year last quarter, as energy sales and contributions from its business units and subsidiaries improved.



Tollway operator MPTC witnessed road traffic return to the Philippines and other Southeast Asian markets as revenues soared 29% year-on-year from January to September to P12.4 billion. MPIC reckoned the average number of vehicles plying Philippine roads daily crept up 27% year-on-year to 458,971 in the first three quarters.  



Meanwhile, water utility firm Maynilad recorded single-digit drop both in revenues and net income as volume consumption remained lower and overall operating costs rose in the first nine months. Despite that, MPIC said its water segment is keen on expanding business outside Metro Manila as it spent P5.2 billion for capital expenditures from January to September.



Meanwhile, MPIC's railway business was still reeling from pandemic restrictions as revenues of the Light Rail Manila Corp. shrank 20% year-on-year to P799 million from January to September. Daily ridership declined 48% on-year in the first three quarters to 116,021, as public health measures sent the MPIC unit to a P697 million net loss in the same period.



Mixed results from MPIC’s various business units pale in comparison to the impressive nine-month finish of its hospital segment. Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings Inc, which manages premier hospitals like Makati Medical Center, raked in P15.4 billion in revenues, up 43% year-on-year as Covid19 admissions and tests fueled the growth. 



