Business
                        
Easing lockdowns bring Phoenix Petroleum back to profit
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 10, 2021 | 12:56pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Easing lockdowns bring Phoenix Petroleum back to profit
Phoenix’s net income amounted to P170 million in the first nine months of the year, reversing a P95 million net loss recorded in the same period last year when coronavirus lockdowns sapped oil demand and depressed pump prices.
STAR / File
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Phoenix Petroleum Philippines Inc., the oil company of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, saw its earnings jump in the past three quarters as easing mobility restrictions push up demand for oil.



Phoenix’s net income amounted to P170 million in the first nine months of the year, reversing a P95 million net loss recorded in the same period last year when coronavirus lockdowns sapped oil demand and depressed pump prices, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday.



Phoenix said it “continues to exceed its pre-pandemic volume in the third quarter” despite the re-imposition of strict curbs last August and September following a sudden surge in cases fueled by the super-contagious Delta variant. Phoenix is yet to release its full financial results as of reporting, but the company said the tighter restrictions at the time still hurt its balance sheet after posting “softer gains” in the third quarter compared to the preceding three months.



What helped Phoenix weather the renewed lockdowns was the change in government’s pandemic strategy. Unlike last year when mobility curbs were at their tightest, this year’s lockdowns were looser to minimize any economic damage.



“Overall, it is net beneficial to us as it provides more stability and less volatility,” Henry Albert Fadullon, company president, said.



The Uy-led firm, which disrupted Big Oil companies’ provincial segments when it was born in 2005, cornered an overall market share of 8.3% in the first half based on data from the energy department.



According to Phoenix, nine-month sales volume rose 33% year-on-year, pushing up the company’s year-to-date revenues by 81% compared with year ago. Phoenix said its topline would have grown bigger had it not been for “sharply rising commodity prices and forex depreciation.”



Operating expenses, meanwhile, fell 29% on-year in the first nine months because of “continued efficiency improvements”. As a result, operating income during the period soared at an annualized rate of 78% to P1.64 billion.



Uy, who is known for his debt-fueled business expansion, is currently working on reducing Phoenix’s liabilities. Last March, Phoenix told the stock exchange it was eyeing to sell some assets as “part of its debt management and funding activities." Deleveraging efforts “continue to progress,” the company said.



“As quarantine restrictions are ease, and more economic activity is expected during the holiday, we are looking forward to capping off the year with an even more vigorous business performance,” Fadullon said.



Shares in Phoenix fell 1.6% to close at P11.1 apiece on Wednesday. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

