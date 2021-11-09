
































































 




   







   















Business
                        
PSEi hits best finish this year as Q3 GDP smashes forecasts
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 4:31pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
psei
This file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Philippine equities continued their ascent on Tuesday to finish at their highest level so far this year, as investors celebrate the country’s stronger-than-expected economic performance in the third quarter.



The Philippine Stock Exchange index gained 0.61% to close at 7,441.67. Historical data showed this was PSEi’s best finish since it closed at 7,413.00 on February 20, 2020.





The broader All Shares index likewise went up 0.47%. Meanwhile, all sub-indices were in the green except for property shares, which lost 0.11%. 



“Philippine shares were bought up to end at a new year-to-date high, closing in the 7,500 benchmark, as third quarter gross domestic product came in much better than many had anticipated,” Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, said in a market commentary.



Gross domestic product, or the sum of all goods and services created in an economy, grew 7.1% year-on-year in the July-September period, easing from revised 12% growth recorded in the preceding quarter, the Philippine Statistics Authority reported Tuesday.



The latest reading beat analysts’ expectations. A Bloomberg survey had yielded a median growth estimate of 1.4% while a separate BusinessWorld poll had forecast growth would settle at 4.7% last quarter.



As it stands, the Philippines managed to prevent a return to recession despite tighter restrictions in August that once again crippled economic activity in Metro Manila, the center of business and commerce in the country. What made a big difference was the less strict curbs placed this year compared to 2020, when the economy sank to historic-low because lockdowns were at their tightest.



Overall, Asia, which struggled Monday, mostly managed to follow Wall Street's strong lead last night.



Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, Wellington, Taipei, Bangkok and Jakarta all rose, though Tokyo, Sydney and Singapore edged down. Mumbai was flat.



For Rastine Mercado, research head at Chinabank Securities, the market may not sustain the ascent as investors are expected to pocket gains. 



“The higher-than-expected 3Q21 GDP growth buoyed sentiment, which helped lift the broad market. It’s likely that the index may test the 7,500 resistance level before pulling back. It’s worthy to note as well that the market is also due for some profit-taking following six straight days of gains,” Mercado said in a separate commentary.



At home, foreign investors bought P812.7 million more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 1.31 billion local shares, valued at P9.5 billion, switched hands on Tuesday. — with AFP




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

