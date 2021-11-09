Agriculture output down 2.6% in Q3

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the value of production in local agriculture declined by 2.6 percent to P406.8 billion in the third quarter of the year. This is a larger decline compared to the 1.5 percent drop in the previous quarter.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s agricultural output continued to drop in the third quarter of the year, driven by declines in the livestock, crop and fisheries sectors.

PSA data showed that the value of agricultural production dipped 2.52 percent in the first nine months to P1.26 trillion.

The livestock sector led the decline in the third quarter, registering a 15.2 percent reduction in production, which accounted for 15.3 percent of the country’s total agricultural production.

PSA data showed that hog production continued to drop in the third quarter by 17.8 percent.

Similarly, declines were registered in the production of goat and cattle by 7.4 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively.

In addition, dairy production dropped by 3.6 percent in the quarter.

Fisheries output, which contributed 16.2 percent to the total agricultural production, declined by 0.4 percent due to the 41.1 percent decline in the production of bigeye tuna and 22.1 percent drop in blue crab or alimasag.

Crops, which accounted for 54 percent of the total agricultural production, also posted a 0.2 percent decline in the third quarter.

This was driven by production decreases in abaca by 21.9 percent, corn (18.6 percent) and cabbage (18.1 percent), among others.

In contrast, the country’s poultry production grew 1.3 percent in the third quarter, accounting for 14.6 percent of the country’s total agricultural output.

The increase was driven by gains in the production of chicken eggs and duck eggs by 8.1 percent and seven percent, respectively.

At current prices, agriculture production was valued at P446.5 billion in the third quarter, 5.17 percent higher than the same period last year.

This brought the total value of agriculture production in the nine months to P1.44 trillion, seven percent higher than the previous year’s P1.34 trillion.

The value of crop production at current prices registered a four percent increase in the nine months to P768 billion.

The value of livestock production amounted to P246.9 billion, up 13.9 percent, while the value of poultry production grew 8.9 percent to P204 billion.

Fisheries production was valued at P218 billion, representing an increase of 9.1 percent.

Despite the decline in agricultural output in the third quarter, Agriculture Secretary William Dar said the Department of Agriculture (DA) would continue to do its best to achieve its two percent growth target for the year.

“We will continue to do much more during the last quarter of the year. The farmers and the fisherfolk are doing their best to level up production amid many challenges,”Dar told The Star in a viber message.

In August, the DA lowered its agriculture production target for this year to two percent from the initial 2.5 percent growth target as it acknowledged challenges brought by the lockdowns and African Swine Fever.