Economic growth likely slowed to 4.6% in Q3

Sonia Zhu, an associate economist at Moody’s Analytics, said the Philippine economy likely grew by a slower 4.6 percent in the third quarter from the revised 12 percent in the second quarter.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ recovery from the pandemic-induced recession likely slowed in the third quarter as COVID infections peaked during the review period with the emergence of the highly transmissible Delta variant, which resulted in the reimposition of strict lockdown measures, according to Moody’s Analytics.

“The hefty slowdown was driven by the record-high infection surge, alongside prolonged movement controls in Metro Manila,” Zhu said in an e-mail.

The Philippines exited the pandemic-induced recession in the second quarter.

“The Philippines’ transition to more localized lockdowns and increased freedoms for the rising proportion of fully vaccinated individuals bodes well for a more sustained improvement in domestic consumption,” Zhu said.

However, Zhu explained a huge proportion of household savings lost during the pandemic would weigh heavily on private consumption in the near term.

The research arm of the Moody’s Group sees the Philippine economy bouncing back with a growth of four percent this year and 5.9 percent next year.

Economic managers, through the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC), see the GDP growing by four to five percent this year and seven to nine percent next year.

“The new integrated approach creates upside potential to the pace of recovery in 2022,” Zhu said.

Moody’s Analytics expects inflation to accelerate to 4.3 percent for 2021 before easing to four percent in 2022. Inflation averaged 4.5 percent from January to October, exceeding the two to four percent target set by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), due to supply-side shocks.

“Headline inflation needs a close watch. The risk of elevated price growth becoming more entrenched has increased amid global energy crisis and supply-side disruptions,” Zhu said.

Despite the elevated inflation, the BSP has committed to maintain an accommodative monetary policy stance to help the economy gain more traction and fully recover from the pandemic-induced recession.

“There is a possibility that the BSP may be forced to tighten monetary policy settings earlier to anchor expectation if inflation does not cool,” she said.