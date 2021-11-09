T-bill rates climb across the board

The Bureau of the Treasury made a full award of the P15 billion Treasury bills (T-bills) on offer as yields went up for each tenor.

MANILA, Philippines — Short-term government securities fetched higher rates across the board yesterday, but are expected to temper the upswing for the remainder of the year.

The auction attracted total bids of P42.516 billion, exceeding the offer by 2.83 times and rising by nearly two percent from P41.777 billion a week ago.

Rate for 91-day T-bills up by 1.3 basis points to 1.143 percent, while those for 182-day debt papers rose by 0.6 bp to 1.401 percent. Further, yield for the 364-day T-bills went up by 0.3 bp to 1.616 percent.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon, however, said the Treasury expects no rate spikes moving forward as investors have priced in the impact of monetary risks.

“Following the deceleration in inflation and no market tantrum to (US) Fed’s announcement of taper, (we) do not see significant rise in rates,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

She said the Treasury plans to auction Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) before the year ends to capture excess demand pouring into the bond market.

“We are planning for RTB sale. Markets still looking for outlets to deploy liquidity,” De Leon said.

The Treasury anticipates yields to steady for the rest of 2021 as inflation has slowed for a second consecutive month. Inflation or the general increase in commodity prices subsided to 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September.

However, inflation averaged 4.5 percent in the 10 months to October, exceeding the government’s two to four percent target range for the year.

In the US, the Federal Reserve has begun rolling back its monetary support to the economy by reducing its bond purchases by $15 billion for November.