
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
T-bill rates climb across the board
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
November 9, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
T-bill rates climb across the board
The Bureau of the Treasury made a full award of the P15 billion Treasury bills (T-bills) on offer as yields went up for each tenor.
Bureau of the Treasury FB Page  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Short-term government securities fetched higher rates across the board yesterday, but are expected to temper the upswing for the remainder of the year.



The Bureau of the Treasury made a full award of the P15 billion Treasury bills (T-bills) on offer as yields went up for each tenor.



The auction attracted total bids of P42.516 billion, exceeding the offer by 2.83 times and rising by nearly two percent from P41.777 billion a week ago.



Rate for 91-day T-bills up by 1.3 basis points to 1.143 percent, while those for 182-day debt papers rose by 0.6 bp to 1.401 percent. Further, yield for the 364-day T-bills went up by 0.3 bp to 1.616 percent.



National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon, however, said the Treasury expects no rate spikes moving forward as investors have priced in the impact of monetary risks.



“Following the deceleration in inflation and no market tantrum to (US) Fed’s announcement of taper, (we) do not see significant rise in rates,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.



She said the Treasury plans to auction Retail Treasury Bonds (RTBs) before the year ends to capture excess demand pouring into the bond market.



“We are planning for RTB sale. Markets still looking for outlets to deploy liquidity,” De Leon said.



The Treasury anticipates yields to steady for the rest of 2021 as inflation has slowed for a second consecutive month. Inflation or the general increase in commodity prices subsided to 4.6 percent in October from 4.8 percent in September.



However, inflation averaged 4.5 percent in the 10 months to October, exceeding the government’s two to four percent target range for the year.



In the US, the Federal Reserve has begun rolling back its monetary support to the economy by reducing its bond purchases by $15 billion for November.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BUREAU OF THE TREASURY
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ramon Ang open to return of Petron to government control
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ramon Ang open to return of Petron to government control


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Tycoon Ramon Ang is open to proposals to put Petron Corp. back to government control.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines upgrades Q2 GDP
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines upgrades Q2 GDP


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy grew faster than initially estimated in the second quarter.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SM Prime's 9-month net income up 9% despite revenue slump
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SM Prime's 9-month net income up 9% despite revenue slump


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
SM Prime Holdings Inc. reported higher earnings in the first nine months.


                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Manila as a new Venice
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 8, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Leaders of island nations have expressed fears during the recently concluded COP26 Leaders Summit in Glasgow that their islands will disappear soon unless united global action on climate change happens now.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Powerhouse consortium bids for Sangley airport


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A consortium of local and foreign companies has submitted an unsolicited proposal for the development of the Sangley Point...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Agriculture output down 2.6% in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Agriculture output down 2.6% in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The country’s agricultural output continued to drop in the third quarter of the year, driven by declines in the livestock,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Economic growth likely slowed to 4.6% in Q3
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Economic growth likely slowed to 4.6% in Q3


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines’ recovery from the pandemic-induced recession likely slowed in the third quarter as COVID infections...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Mandaluyong e-OVR app is powered by PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Mandaluyong e-OVR app is powered by PayMaya


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mandaluyong City has tapped digital financial services leader PayMaya to enable its Electronic Ordinance Violation Receipt...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi hits fresh 20-month high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi hits fresh 20-month high


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Share prices advanced for a fifth straight session yesterday on the back of investors’ optimism on the improving COVID-19...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Q2 GDP revised upward to 12%
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 9, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippine Statistics Authority has slightly revised upward the gross domestic product growth rate in the second quarter to 12 percent from the previous estimate of 11.8 percent.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with