PSEi hits fresh 20-month high

MANILA, Philippines — Share prices advanced for a fifth straight session yesterday on the back of investors’ optimism on the improving COVID-19 situation, third quarter corporate results, and improved economic outlook.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose to a fresh 20-month high of 7,396.22, up 55.45 points or 0.75 percent, while the broader All Shares index gained 19.88 points or 0.44 percent to 4,510.89.

Total value turnover reached P8.304 billion. Market breadth was positive, 107 to 101, while 44 issues were unchanged.

“The local market sustained its bullish momentum as investors rotate from second and third liners to blue chip stocks, placing bets on a strong economic recovery in Q4,” AB Capital Securities said in a market commentary.

Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO, said the market’s momentum is gaining traction anew.

“Should this condition persist, it might try the 7,400 levels or even the 7,432.40 intra-day peak in January in the near-term. Failure to test the said levels could prompt some profit taking,” Ravelas said.

Japhet Tantiangco of Philstocks Financial added that investors continued to digest the country’s improving economic outlook brought by the easing of restrictions in the National Capital Region.

“The upward revision in our second quarter 2021 GDP growth rate to 12 percent from 11.8 percent somehow added fuel to the optimism,” Tantiangco said.

Foreign investors helped in yesterday’s rise with net inflows amounting to P908.47 million, he added.

Other regional stock markets likewise gained after a robust employment report from the US and the congressional passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill boosted sentiment.