Q2 GDP revised upward to 12%

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has slightly revised upward the gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate in the second quarter to 12 percent from the previous estimate of 11.8 percent.

GDP adjustments are regularly done as a consideration to the late release or updates of some pertinent data. It is also consistent with international standard practices on national accounts revisions.

The second quarter performance was the first economic expansion after five straight quarters of economic decline, allowing the country to exit recession.

The PSA and the National Economic and Development Authority will announce today the third quarter GDP performance.

Economists are already expecting a slow economic output following the reimposition of lockdown measures in August.

According to PSA, the major contributor to the revision was education, which rose from 10 percent to 12.6 percent.

Financial and insurance activities also went up to 5.2 percent from the previously reported 4.2 percent. The same with construction at 27.1 percent from a 25.7 percent hike.

Net primary income from the rest of the world was revised downward to 54.4 percent while gross national income saw upward revision to 6.8 percent.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort said the upward revision could still be attributed to low base effects from last year, which was the height of the lockdown.

“The recent reopening of the economy benefited various industries such as construction, trading gains by financial and insurance activities, and allowing more essential industries to continue operating despite the lockdown,” Ricafort said.

He added that the shift and start of online learning also benefited the education sector. Public transport was also open in the second quarter unlike tighter restrictions last year.