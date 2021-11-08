Critics: ‘Lutong Macau; Pharmally, energy version’

(Second of three parts)

Udenna Corp., the holding company of Davao businessman Dennis Uy, surprised many in the business community when it acquired the stake of Chevron and Shell in the $4.5 billion deep water gas-to-power project in Malampaya.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy, called it “Lutong Macau,“ describing the deal between Udenna and Chevron as a midnight deal of sorts. He also questioned the Department of Energy‘s approval of the transaction.

Reacting to this, the DOE, in a statement dated Oct. 26, said: „This revelation of Sen. Gatchalian is unprecedented, as the matter is still being heard by the Senate Committee on Energy. The Senator‘s statements are misguided, lacking in factual and legal basis.“

A source from Cusi‘s camp also said it was wrong for Gatchalian to pre-judge the sale as “Lutong Macau” when the DOE provided additional documents to prove that the sale was not a midnight deal.

A former oil company executive, meanwhile, said this was the energy sector and the dollar version of the Pharmally scandal. Pharmally is the little known company that bagged an P8 billion contract from the government in 2020 despite being practically a non-existent company the year before.

Like Pharmally, the former oil executive said Udenna Malampaya has no experience in oil exploration, having been incorporated only in September 2019.

Udenna: Everything was above board

Udenna maintains that everything was above board and that it would address all allegations raised against the deal in the proper venue.

“We were awarded because of the depth of our understanding of the business – how it should be managed and how it can be rejuvenated,” said Udenna spokesperson Raymond Zorilla.

Some sources in Uy‘s camp surmise this might be politically motivated because Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi heads one faction of the ruling party, Partido Demokratiko Pilipino (PDP) Laban.

Disadvantageous

Geologists from the Association of Filipinos for the Advancement of Geosciences said the government must rescind the transaction between Chevron and Udenna and between Shell and Udenna, saying it is “grossly disadvantageous to the Filipino nation.“

“If the government does not take full control and management of SC 38, the Filipino people will be deprived of about P42 billion in net profits from Malampaya,“ it said.

The subject of criticism is mostly Cusi for allowing the deal to happen, but the Energy chief told The STAR that the deal between the sellers and buyer is a private transaction and was only brought to the DOE for approval following an agreement between the private parties.

But former government officials in the energy sector said the procedure, as stated in the joint operating agreement (JOA) governing members of the Malampaya consortium, required prior approval of the government.

In an online presentation to concerned citizens recently, former PNOC president Eduardo Mañalac said that according to the JOA, “no assignment of rights shall have effect until all necessary government and other approvals required are secured.”

Mañalac said that if a contractor transfers its rights to an affiliate, the government’s approval may be automatic. However, if the transfer of rights is to a third party such as the case in Malampaya with Udenna being a non-affiliate of Chevron or Shell, it needs prior approval of the government for the technical and financial qualifications of the acquiring party.

If there is no risk, the government approves the sale, but if there are risks, the government cannot approve it, Mañalac said.

Right to match

Furthermore, because other consortium members had a right to match in the event of a sale, Mañalac said PNOC-EC, which holds a 10 percent stake in the Malampaya consortium, should have exercised its right to match an offer received by a selling shareholder.

Another former oil company official said PNOC-EC was likewise wrong in choosing not to exercise its right to match.

“While the sale of Chevron and subsequently Shell shares in Malampaya to Udenna are private transactions, the key question is why PNOC didn’t exercise its option to match. First in the Chevron sale where either Shell or PNOC had the right and option to match.”

Cusi, in Senate hearings, said it would have been risky for the government to do this, but the source said Malampaya, being a producing field, would pose no risk to the government and its lenders because banks would be secured with the assignment of the proceeds from the sale of Malampaya gas.

This is precisely why they bankrolled the acquisition of Udenna even if it has no experience in exploration and production and has very little capital, the source said.

Cusi’s position

Cusi said this was easier said than done.

He sent a paper to The STAR saying that the JOA provides that the non-selling parties are given only 15 days from receipt of offer notice to exercise the right to match.

Chevron Philippines sold and transferred all of its 100 percent shares and ownership to Chevron Malampaya, which is the member of the consortium for $565 million.

PNOC, which is chaired by Cusi himself, did signify its interest in exercising its right to match, but only to the proportionate share in the shares being sold – approximately the 8.3 from the 45 interest of Chevron, the paper said.

“But that presupposes that SPEx would also opt to exercise its right to match for the remaining 36.7 for the total of 45 percent, also for $565 million. However, SPEx said it was not interested. At that point, PNOC-EC would have to buy the entire 45 percent of Chevron and shell out $565 million, which it did not have,” said the paper.

Not a priority

Furthermore, the paper explained: “It simply did not make for sound business sense to devote limited resources to SC38 when PNOC-EC had other viable service contracts it needed to also fund and pursue. Maybe PNOC EC could have asked the national government to fund the transaction, but would it have been a priority?”

It also hinted that it would not have been wise to allocate government resources to acquire Chevron’s stake given the dire need for finances during the pandemic.

It would have also been difficult to borrow money to acquire Malampaya’s stake.

“PNOC-EC, being a government-owned and controlled corporation, cannot simply obtain a loan from any bank willing to lend it money. First, as a GOCC it must exhaust funding from government financial institutions and only if it is justified can it go to foreign banks for funding and even then, the process is tedious and will need to undergo bidding,” the paper said.

Anyway, the paper said, regardless of who held the 45 percent of Chevron, the Philippine government would have earned its 60 percent share and whatever PNOC-EC held is just an added government share.

(To be continued)