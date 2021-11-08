Agriculture group urges Senate to suspend RCEP notification

MANILA, Philippines — The Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (SINAG) is urging the Senate to suspend the ratification of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), saying the country needs to work on developing its agriculture before seeking trade and international market access.

“No country has ever developed, without first developing its agriculture sector to produce staples and the necessary raw materials, beyond what the country needs,” SINAG chair Rosendo So said in a statement over the weekend.

“Trade and the quest for international market access (in agricultural commodities) are only positive when a country can sufficiently produce its own food and export its surplus production,” he said.

So stressed that before the government pushes for the RCEP, it must first assess the agriculture sector’s situation 27 years after the General Agreements of Tariffs and Trade (GATT) in 1994 under the World Trade Organization (WTO), which aimed to bring some benefits to the agriculture industry such as increases in agricultural export earnings and the creation of jobs.

“Twenty-seven years into the WTO, there is no promised remarkable growth under a liberalized trading regime. The purported gains in trade, production output, and employment never materialized,” So said.

“The WTO has made our country into a net food importing country, destroying our decades-old capacity to produce our own food. The WTO has undermined our food security, much more our food sovereignty where we decide our own agriculture and food policy,” he said.

So emphasized that market access to developed countries promised by the WTO did not materialize, as it was really intended to expand the market opportunities for the big players such as the US and EU, and lately China and the other members of the G8.

“We are worse today as we have an agriculture department that pushed for the wanton increase of import allocation of agricultural products and railroaded the reduction of tariff for imported agricultural products,” So said.

Instead of pushing for the RCEP, So stressed that the country should work towards a permanent shift in the country’s agriculture strategy for a sustainable and much localized food production to meet staple food demands.

He said the country also needs to strive to make food self-sufficiency a significant rural livelihood opportunity as the explicit starting point of the country’s food and agriculture program.

The SINAG chair also emphasized the need to work on the viability and vibrancy of the agriculture industry as the true engine of national development and real economic growth.

He said there is also a need to understand and strive for the development of the agriculture sector as the real driving force in nation building.

Last week, the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) urged the Senate to defer the ratification of the RCEP as agriculture stakeholders have yet to be consulted on its impact on the country’s agriculture sector.

The FFF claimed that the Department of Agriculture (DA) has not conducted any formal consultations with farmers and other stakeholders on the scope and levels of tariff and other commitments it has pledged under the RCEP.

“We are in the dark as to what the government has committed to other RCEP countries with respect to our agricultural products,” said FFF national manager Raul Montemayor.

“There used to be a committee of International Trade (CIT) under the DA, through which stakeholders were regularly consulted on the department’s negotiating strategies and positions,” Montemayor said.