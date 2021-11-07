40 Philippine food companies join China’s premier expo

MANILA, Philippines — Forty Philippine food companies are taking part in China’s premier import expo to feature their products and cater to the needs of the Chinese market, according to the export promotions arm of the Department of Trade and Industry.

The Center for International Trade Expositions and Mission (CITEM) said in a statement that 40 Filipino food manufacturers and specialty companies are participating in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) which opened Friday at the National Exhibition Center in Shanghai.

Local firms being featured in the Philippine pavilion are AG Grays Farm, AgriNurture Inc., Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc., B&C Healthy Snack Foods Inc., Castillo Import Export Ventures Inc., Century International (China) Co., CJ Uniworld Corp., Century Pacific Agricultural Ventures Inc., DOLE Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., DOLE Packaged Foods (Shanghai) Co. Ltd., Eau de Coco, Eng Seng Food Products, Excellent Quality Goods Supply Co., Fisher Farms, Gerb Golden Hands Trading, Good Sense Food & Juices Corp., Hancole Corp., Hijo Resources Corp., Innovative Packaging, Island Fun Inc., Jegen S.W.E. Enterprises, JNRM Corp., Jugard Foods Co. Ltd., M. Lhuillier Food Products, Magic Melt Foods, Marigold Manufacturing Corp., Monde Nissin Corp., NutriAsia, Oleofats Inc., Orich International Traders Inc., Raspina Tropical Fruits Inc., Republic Biscuit Corp., S&W Fine Foods, See’s International Food Manufacturing Corp., Sunnjef Plantation Inc., Tanduay Distillers Inc., Team Asia Corp., Uni Steady, Vegetari Vegetarian Products, and Weambard International Technology Inc.

The pavilion will showcase products including frozen and processed seafood, frozen and processed fruits, beverages, baked goods and snacks, as well as condiments.

“China is our top export market, holding 27 percent of the Philippines’ total exports. CIIE is a great opportunity to feature how Filipino products can meet the needs of the Chinese market and also explore other opportunities to further develop economic relations with China,” CITEM executive director Pauline Suaco-Juan said.

CIIE is dubbed as China’s premier national level import-themed trade exhibition.

Last year, Philippine firms generated $6.17 million worth of onsite booked sales and $455.69 million worth of export commitments from the participation at the CIIE.

To allow interested buyers to learn more about featured products, they can scan quick response or QR codes on display at the pavilion.

CITEM hasenhanced its presence on China’s social media platforms Weibo and WeChat to promote Filipino products and services to a broader Chinese market.

Last September, CITEM launched digital platform www.ifexconnect.com to make Filipino export goods more discoverable and accessible to a global audience.