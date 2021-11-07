AboitizPower to tap debt market

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz Power Corp. is eyeing to tap the offshore debt market to fund its renewable energy (RE) initiatives.

In a virtual media briefing late Thursday, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. (AEV) CFO Manuel Lozano said the power subsidiary is planning to raise funds through the issuance of green and sustainability bonds.

“We’re not just looking at green bonds. We’re also looking at sustainability bond which is a similar concept. Depending on which assets were looking at, we’re trying to see which one works,” he said.

For dollar-denominated funding, AboitizPower is targeting a green bond issuance, Lozano said.

“This is the most important point. If we do issue green bonds, it’s because we’re raising money for our RE initiatives. So, we’re not doing it for face value. We will do green bonds because we will be using that money to grow our extensive pipeline that (AboitizPower president and CEO Emmanuel) Manny (Rubio) and the team have put together,” he said.

AboitizPower aims to double its attributable net sellable capacity to 9,200 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

Of the total target, 4,600 MW should come from various RE developments to balance out its renewable and thermal capacities as part of its greener transition.

In the next 10 years, it plans to spend a whopping P190 billion to build 3,700 MW under its Cleanergy portfolio.

As of August, the company had already identified 2,900 MW of new RE projects, all in varying stages of development and located primarily in Luzon.

AboitizPower is also looking at using the coal phase out framework offered by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the International Finance Corp. (IFC), the World Bank’s private lending arm.

“We’re also looking at the framework that the ADB, IFC are actually offering. (It’s still) very early days but we believe we have candidate plants that will comply and a counter to that, as they’ve disclosed, a discounted, cheaper debt for renewable energy, the buying out of coal and providing cheaper financing to finance the alternative to replace that capacity. That’s something we’re looking forward to,” Rubio said.

AboitizPower and its partners produce 4,471 MW of total net sellable capacity of electricity from both thermal and renewable power sources.

Its Cleanergy capacity is at 928.42 MW while its thermal capacity is still sizable at 2,566.23 MW.

“There are many options now to raise money for RE. From the green bonds, sustainability bonds, and possibly the ADB, IFC facility. We’re quite bullish that with our pipeline, we should have enough debt financing available for this very aggressive plan of AboitizPower,” Lozano said.

In laying down its long-term plan to transition to clean and sustainable energy, the company is drafting its net zero vision. This is in support of the country’s commitments under the Paris accord and the company’s push for environmental sustainability.

“We believe in a decarbonized future consistent with our environment, social and governance (ESG) goals. We also would like to come out with our net zero vision. We are actually currently developing this. We will be ready to come up with our net zero vision within the next six months,” Rubio said.

The first milestone in its net zero vision is the declaration to have a 50:50 balance between renewables and thermal by 2030.

“We, too, can say we will shut down our coal plants in 2040, 2045 because most of our coal plants, if not all, have useful life up to 2040, 2045, fully depreciated by that time. The problem is, after that, what then,” Rubio said.