
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SM Markets links up with GCash
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
November 7, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet GCash has teamed up with SM Group to enable digital payments for SM Markets.



GCash said it is now available as a payment option at SM Markets, the country’s leading food retailer and mother brand of SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore Market.



With 48 million active users, GCash is expected to provide greater convenience for millions of SM Markets customers in the greater Manila area and nearby provinces.



“The new normal brought about a lot of new and unique challenges Filipinos were only able to solve through digital payments, and we are happy that leading institutions in the Philippines, like the SM Group, were very quick to adapt to the needs of the country. We are thrilled to partner with and enable digital payments for SM Markets,” GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said.



GCash has 15 million logins and 10 million transactions per day and is expected to hit P3 trillion in gross transactions this year, which is three times its value in 2020.



SM Markets Online, meanwhile, is currently available in 70 branches in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao and key cities in Luzon and Visayas.



It is targeting to be available in 100 locations covering most of the key areas in the country by the end of the year.



“To serve our customers safely and conveniently, we continue to innovate and broaden our digital presence to offer more touchpoints for our customers and communities in synergy with our brick and mortar stores. Our main focus is improving our service all the time to give customers the best shopping experience,” SM Supermarket president Jojo Tagbo said.



With an option for pick-up or delivery and multiple payment options such as GCash, SM Markets Online is a one-stop shopping platform for those who prefer to do their shopping online.



SM Markets Online showcases all basic necessities as well as select premium or specialty items.



The GCash payment facility of SM Markets was designed and built by payment solutions provider Paynamics Technologies.



The turn-key, secure ePayment solution of Paynamics connects multiple acquiring banks and financial institutions to a vendor’s e-commerce portal.



“Paynamics solves the payment acceptance and payout pain points of all businesses—from small, medium to large enterprises, especially during this extraordinary pandemic that has rendered some SMEs cash-strapped and inefficient in their operations. Our promise has always been to deliver secure, efficient and reliable electronic payment solutions,” Paynamics CEO Mylene Chua-Magleo said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GCASH
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              Why are oil prices so high right now?
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                              
                              
Why are oil prices so high right now?


                              
                              

                              

                                 
1 day ago

                              

                              

                                 
Business

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 By God&rsquo;s grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God’s grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl “Chaye”  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ridgewood Premier Hotel appoints 2 key executives
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ridgewood Premier Hotel appoints 2 key executives


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The soon-to-rise Ridgewood Premier Hotel, the flagship project of upstart property developer Novel Residential Concepts Inc.,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Handling criticism
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An established painter is exhibiting his work and a young wannabe critic is attending. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 is forever?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An opinion piece in the New York Times the other week declared that SARS-CoV-2 could be with us forever.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bank loans to MSMEs rise to nearly P200 billion


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Loans extended by banks to micro, small, and medium enterprises used as compliance with the central bank’s reserve requirement...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 E-sabong firm taps PayMaya
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
E-sabong firm taps PayMaya


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Visayas-based electronic cockfight gambling or e-sabong platform Sabong International PH (SI) has partnered with PayMaya to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 8990 profit soars 63% in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
8990 profit soars 63% in 9 months


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
8990 Holdings notched a hefty 63.3 percent profit growth in three quarters this year, keeping it on track to eclipse its pre-pandemic...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Security Bank &lsquo;highly commended&rsquo; for loan product at banking awards
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Security Bank ‘highly commended’ for loan product at banking awards


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Security Bank Corp. was awarded by UK-based finance journal Retail Banker International as a Trailblazer in Product Innovation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clark airport ground lighting 81% complete
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clark airport ground lighting 81% complete


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Clark International Airport’s ground lighting system project is now over 80 percent complete and is expected to be finished...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with