SM Markets links up with GCash

MANILA, Philippines — Mobile wallet GCash has teamed up with SM Group to enable digital payments for SM Markets.

GCash said it is now available as a payment option at SM Markets, the country’s leading food retailer and mother brand of SM Supermarket, SM Hypermarket and Savemore Market.

With 48 million active users, GCash is expected to provide greater convenience for millions of SM Markets customers in the greater Manila area and nearby provinces.

“The new normal brought about a lot of new and unique challenges Filipinos were only able to solve through digital payments, and we are happy that leading institutions in the Philippines, like the SM Group, were very quick to adapt to the needs of the country. We are thrilled to partner with and enable digital payments for SM Markets,” GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon said.

GCash has 15 million logins and 10 million transactions per day and is expected to hit P3 trillion in gross transactions this year, which is three times its value in 2020.

SM Markets Online, meanwhile, is currently available in 70 branches in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao and key cities in Luzon and Visayas.

It is targeting to be available in 100 locations covering most of the key areas in the country by the end of the year.

“To serve our customers safely and conveniently, we continue to innovate and broaden our digital presence to offer more touchpoints for our customers and communities in synergy with our brick and mortar stores. Our main focus is improving our service all the time to give customers the best shopping experience,” SM Supermarket president Jojo Tagbo said.

With an option for pick-up or delivery and multiple payment options such as GCash, SM Markets Online is a one-stop shopping platform for those who prefer to do their shopping online.

SM Markets Online showcases all basic necessities as well as select premium or specialty items.

The GCash payment facility of SM Markets was designed and built by payment solutions provider Paynamics Technologies.

The turn-key, secure ePayment solution of Paynamics connects multiple acquiring banks and financial institutions to a vendor’s e-commerce portal.

“Paynamics solves the payment acceptance and payout pain points of all businesses—from small, medium to large enterprises, especially during this extraordinary pandemic that has rendered some SMEs cash-strapped and inefficient in their operations. Our promise has always been to deliver secure, efficient and reliable electronic payment solutions,” Paynamics CEO Mylene Chua-Magleo said.