
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Invest in a sustainable lifestyle at The Grove at Plantation Hills
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 6, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Investing in a luxury home with a complete health and wellness package is now possible in Tagaytay Highlands, a leisure development of the SM Group of Companies.



One of its themed residential properties, The Grove at Plantation Hills, are ideal investments for homes that promote a healthy lifestyle and well-being in the comfort of an exclusive mountain resort just less than two hours’ drive from the metropolis.



Sprawled across approximately 22 hectares within Tagaytay Highlands, The Grove also offers majestic mountainside views and amenities designed for mindfulness, leisure and interaction.



The eco-farming lifestyle at The Grove, combined with thoughtfully crafted amenities like neighborhood ponds, fishing deck, pocket parks, a playground, gazebo, and a relaxing tree-lined perimeter path, makes for a relaxing and tranquil home base.



Orchard Lots, ranging from 750 to 1,300 square meters, are an estate of their own. Each cut is ideal for growing fruit trees, herbs, and vegetables in the comfort of one’s own backyard. Its Garden Lots, on the other hand, range from 450 to 600 square meters, enabling future residents to build farmhouses and grow all the fresh produce they want for a farm-to-table lifestyle.



Each property purchase at Tagaytay Highlands gives residents exclusive access to world-class facilities and amenities such as challenging golf courses, cable car rides, indoor sports facilities, and specialty restaurants, all within reach.



Recognizing Tagaytay Highlands’ steadfast commitment to continuously provide safe and secure facilities for its members, residents and their guests, the exclusive mountain resort complex was recently awarded the Safety Seal of the city government of Tagaytay.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SM
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Loosening restrictions in Metro Manila boost local shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loosening restrictions in Metro Manila boost local shares


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
The broader All-Shares index closed out Friday trading up 1.21%. Broken down, all six sub-indices landed in the green led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 is forever?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An opinion piece in the New York Times the other week declared that SARS-CoV-2 could be with us forever.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC suspends registration of new online lending platforms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC suspends registration of new online lending platforms


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a statement on Friday, the regulator issued the moratorium as it observed fintech companies took advantage of financially-needy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why are oil prices so high right now?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why are oil prices so high right now?


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rising global oil prices are fast becoming a problem in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign trade expands at slower pace in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign trade expands at slower pace in September


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Foreign trade continued its ascent in September, albeit at a slower pace as demand stood firm against pandemic curbs then....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 SEC halts new online lending registration
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SEC halts new online lending registration


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued a moratorium on the registration of new online lending platforms or OLPs...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Trade gap widens to near 3-year high
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Trade gap widens to near 3-year high


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The country’s balance of trade in goods widened to nearly a three-year high in September as imports and exports continue...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PSEi extends winning streak, gets past 7,300
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PSEi extends winning streak, gets past 7,300


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The main index returned to the 7,300 territory and extended its winning streak to four sessions on optimism over easing restrictions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank earnings jump 46% to P16.1 billion in 9 months
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metrobank earnings jump 46% to P16.1 billion in 9 months


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 45 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Earnings of Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. jumped by 46 percent to P16.12 billion in the first nine months from P11.05...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Handling criticism
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 November 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An established painter is exhibiting his work and a young wannabe critic is attending. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with