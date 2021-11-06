Invest in a sustainable lifestyle at The Grove at Plantation Hills

MANILA, Philippines — Investing in a luxury home with a complete health and wellness package is now possible in Tagaytay Highlands, a leisure development of the SM Group of Companies.

One of its themed residential properties, The Grove at Plantation Hills, are ideal investments for homes that promote a healthy lifestyle and well-being in the comfort of an exclusive mountain resort just less than two hours’ drive from the metropolis.

Sprawled across approximately 22 hectares within Tagaytay Highlands, The Grove also offers majestic mountainside views and amenities designed for mindfulness, leisure and interaction.

The eco-farming lifestyle at The Grove, combined with thoughtfully crafted amenities like neighborhood ponds, fishing deck, pocket parks, a playground, gazebo, and a relaxing tree-lined perimeter path, makes for a relaxing and tranquil home base.

Orchard Lots, ranging from 750 to 1,300 square meters, are an estate of their own. Each cut is ideal for growing fruit trees, herbs, and vegetables in the comfort of one’s own backyard. Its Garden Lots, on the other hand, range from 450 to 600 square meters, enabling future residents to build farmhouses and grow all the fresh produce they want for a farm-to-table lifestyle.

Each property purchase at Tagaytay Highlands gives residents exclusive access to world-class facilities and amenities such as challenging golf courses, cable car rides, indoor sports facilities, and specialty restaurants, all within reach.

Recognizing Tagaytay Highlands’ steadfast commitment to continuously provide safe and secure facilities for its members, residents and their guests, the exclusive mountain resort complex was recently awarded the Safety Seal of the city government of Tagaytay.