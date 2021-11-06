Domestic tourism fair renews Filipinos’ penchant for travel

MANILA, Philippines — The verdict’s out on Philippine tourism: The industry is looking to make a splashy comeback, judging by the recent success of the September Online Sale (SOS), which sold over 5,000 travel vouchers in the span of one month.

The pandemic-borne online travel deals fair has now become something Filipinos look forward to, said SOS organizer Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) Philippines, after the event saw voucher sales increase by 194 percent and gross sales likewise shoot up by almost 101 percent, from last year’s P14.5 million to this year’s P29.23 million.

These figures also demonstrate Filipinos’ continued support for local travel and tourism, as the industry starts to get back on its feet, said HSMA president Benjie Martinez.

He said majority of buyers are from Quezon City, Manila and Cebu. In Luzon, most of these travelers are planning to go on short road trips, with hotels and resorts from the Batangas, Cavite, Tagaytay and Laguna cluster selling the highest number of vouchers at 32 percent; Boracay/Iloilo, 23 percent; Manila/Pasay/Parañaque, 14 percent; Clark/Bataan/Ilocos/Banaue, 12 percent; Cebu/Bohol, nine percent; Palawan/Davao, five percent; Makati/BGC/Alabang, three percent; and Ortigas/Pasig/Quezon City, two percent.

Eighty hotels and resorts across the country participated in this year’s SOS and gave away deals and discounts for as much as 70 percent off. According to Martinez, five of their top 20 bestselling properties are located in Boracay.

“We at the HSMA would like to send our deepest appreciation to all the SOS participants for all their support and involvement in our second sale,” says Martinez. “Their compelling and creative promos attracted more buyers, and the overwhelming results inspire us to do even better in all the projects that we are planning for in the future.”