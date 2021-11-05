
































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
SEC suspends registration of new online lending platforms
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 4:23pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
SEC suspends registration of new online lending platforms
A member of a labor group joins a protest action before the Department of Labor and Employment’s main office in Manila yesterday, demanding action on health and social protection issues of eco-zone workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Krizjohn Rosales
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission drew the line on online lending platforms as it suspended new registrations in a bid to stop predatory behavior from these financing outfits.







In a statement on Friday, the regulator issued the moratorium as it observed fintech companies took advantage of financially-needy Filipinos amid the pandemic which sent in the Philippine economy into a tailspin.







“We have seen the emergence of financial technology companies that engage in predatory lending, taking advantage of those struggling financially during the pandemic. The Commission will work toward stamping out these abusive financing and lending companies that do nothing but bury borrowers in even more debt,” said SEC chairperson Emilio B. Aquino.







As it is, the SEC said online lending platforms registered prior this memo will be allowed to continue operations, as these ventures will be subject to the regulator’s strict monitoring and compliance.







There are 101 lending and financing companies registered under the SEC before the suspension.







That said, the regulator issued a memorandum circular ahead of the release of new rules governing the licensing and registration of online lending platforms from financing and lending firms.







The SEC has revoked the licenses of 35 financing and lending companies owing to a long list of violations.







Likewise, the SEC ordered the termination of 58 online lending platforms owing to a lack of authority to operate as lending or financing venture.







The regulator also canceled the certificate of registration of 2,081 lending companies as these ventures failed to secure a certificate of authority mandated by the Lending Company Regulation Act of 2007.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 COVID-19 is forever?
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
An opinion piece in the New York Times the other week declared that SARS-CoV-2 could be with us forever.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 By God&rsquo;s grace
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
By God’s grace


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
June Cheryl “Chaye”  Cabal-Revilla, a 21-year veteran of PLDT, assumed the role of executive vice president and...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jobless rate jumps to year-high 8.9%
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jobless rate jumps to year-high 8.9%


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unemployment further worsened in September despite the easing of mobility curbs, indicating the long-term scarring impact...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Japan commits P1.26 billion to retire Philippine coal plants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japanese government has pledged a $25-million (P1.26 billion) grant to support plans to buy out coal-fired power plants in the Philippines and Indonesia and accelerate their retirement from operation in efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines remains 2nd fastest vehicle market in ASEAN
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines remains 2nd fastest vehicle market in ASEAN


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines remained the second fastest growing market for motor vehicle assembly and sales in Southeast Asia, posting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Loosening restrictions in Metro Manila boost local shares
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Loosening restrictions in Metro Manila boost local shares


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The broader All-Shares index closed out Friday trading up 1.21%. Broken down, all six sub-indices landed in the green led...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Foreign trade expands at slower pace in September
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Foreign trade expands at slower pace in September


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Foreign trade continued its ascent in September, albeit at a slower pace as demand stood firm against pandemic curbs then....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation decelerates in October amid lower food prices
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation decelerates in October amid lower food prices


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority found that inflation slowed to 4.6% year-on-year in the previous month. This...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Why are oil prices so high right now?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Why are oil prices so high right now?


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rising global oil prices are fast becoming a problem in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Figaro Coffee Group Inc files with SEC for P1.8 billion IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Figaro Coffee Group Inc files with SEC for P1.8 billion IPO


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
While I’m always excited for deals that are primary-heavy like this, but if I’m being honest, I’m also a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with