Loosening restrictions in Metro Manila boost local shares
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 3:28pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
This file photo shows the Philippine Stock Exchange building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, Metro Manila.
The STAR / Edd Gumban
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Local shares surged on Friday as investors welcomed news of loosening restrictions in Metro Manila.







Investors and traders took on an upbeat mood as the Philippine Stock Exchange index finished trading in the green at 1.9% to close 7,340.77.







The broader All-Shares index closed out Friday trading up 1.21%. Broken down, all six sub-indices landed in the green led by the 3.3% surge in property shares and a 2.53% gain in stocks of the services index.







For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at local brokerage Regina Capital, the local bourse was also boosted by news of easing inflation in October, which slowed to 4.6%.







“Philippine shares closed to a new year to date high as inflation came in better than expected and strong third quarter earnings painted a rosier picture of the economy as the country continues to loosen restrictions caused by the pandemic,” he said in a text message.







The national government slackened quarantine measures in Metro Manila as new steadily declined in past weeks after the Philippines fought off the worst-ever wave of infections by staying in strict lockdown for two months and ramping up vaccine rollout.







Elsewhere, other markets in the region were less fortunate as shares in Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul all fell, while Sydney, Singapore, Wellington, Taipei and Jakarta all recorded gains.







At home, foreign investors bought P695.2 million more shares than they sold in the stock market. A total of 1.4 billion local shares, valued at P9.42 billion, switched hands on Friday. — with AFP




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

