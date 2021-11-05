China Bank rides out COVID-19 headwinds, nets P11 billion in 9 months

The bank, controlled by the SM Group, posted a net income of P11.2 billion from January to September compared to the P8.3 billion booked in the same period last year, distinguishing it as one of the few banks with income growth since the start of the global health crisis.

The bank, controlled by the SM Group, posted a net income of P11.2 billion from January to September compared to the P8.3 billion booked in the same period last year, distinguishing it as one of the few banks with income growth since the start of the global health crisis.

For the third quarter alone, the bank‘s net income went up 29 percent to P3.9 billion on the back of sustained core business growth and effective cost management.

China Bank president William Whang said the financial results exceeded the bank’s expectations.

“We will continue to support our customers, especially those who are still struggling amid the global pandemic, as we push for greater efficiencies and sustainable growth through digitalization and optimization of our branch and ATM networks,” he said.

The 101-year-old bank has 636 branches and 1,034 ATMs nationwide, including 160 branches and 167 ATMs of its thrift unit China Bank Savings.

China Bank reported a 13 percent increase in net interest income to P28.2 billion as net interest margin improved to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent.

On the other hand, interest expense plunged by 48 percent to P5.6 billion from P10.8 billion with the growing share of customer deposits in current and savings accounts (CASA).

Meanwhile, fee-based income grew by 19 percent to P8.4 billion, underpinned by a 40 percent surge in core fee-based earnings from service charges, fees and commissions, forex gains, income from acquired assets, trust, and bancassurance operations to P4.4 billion.

The bank’s operating expenses inched up by two percent to P16.6 billion from P16.3 billion amid higher overhead costs as it continued to improve its cost efficiency.

Its strong performance in the first nine months translated to a higher return on equity of 13.6 percent and an improved return on assets of 1.5 percent.

With the gradual return of business activities, gross loans grew by three percent to P612 billion as its gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio improved to 3.4 percent in end-September.

China Bank’s provision for impairment losses slightly increased by three percent to P6.5 billion. The higher credit buffer resulted in an NPL cover of 106 percent.

On the other hand, the bank’s deposit base also increased by three percent to P849 billion on the back of the 23 percent rise in CASA.

Patrick. Cheng, chief finance officer at China Bank, said 62 percent of the bank’s total deposits were accounted for by CASA, up from 52 percent last year,

“China Bank’s sustainable funding sources and strong capital continue to be key strengths.