Business
                        
China Bank rides out COVID-19 headwinds, nets P11 billion in 9 months
                        

                           
Lawrence Agcaoili - The Philippine Star
November 5, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
China Bank rides out COVID-19 headwinds, nets P11 billion in 9 months
The bank, controlled by the SM Group, posted a net income of P11.2 billion from January to September compared to the P8.3 billion booked in the same period last year, distinguishing it as one of the few banks with income growth since the start of the global health crisis.
MANILA, Philippines — China Banking Corp. earned 35 percent more in the nine months to September as the bank continued to ride out the economic headwinds caused by the pandemic.



The bank, controlled by the SM Group, posted a net income of P11.2 billion from January to September compared to the P8.3 billion booked in the same period last year, distinguishing it as one of the few banks with income growth since the start of the global health crisis.



For the third quarter alone, the bank‘s net income went up 29 percent to P3.9 billion on the back of sustained core business growth and effective cost management.



China Bank president William Whang said the financial results exceeded the bank’s expectations.



“We will continue to support our customers, especially those who are still struggling amid the global pandemic, as we push for greater efficiencies and sustainable growth through digitalization and optimization of our branch and ATM networks,” he said.



The 101-year-old bank has 636 branches and 1,034 ATMs nationwide, including 160 branches and 167 ATMs of its thrift unit China Bank Savings.



China Bank reported a 13 percent increase in net interest income to P28.2 billion as net interest margin improved to 4.2 percent from 3.9 percent.



On the other hand, interest expense plunged by 48 percent to P5.6 billion from P10.8 billion with the growing share of customer deposits in current and savings accounts (CASA).



Meanwhile, fee-based income grew by 19 percent to P8.4 billion, underpinned by a 40 percent surge in core fee-based earnings from service charges, fees and commissions, forex gains, income from acquired assets, trust, and bancassurance operations to P4.4 billion.



The bank’s operating expenses inched up by two percent to P16.6 billion from P16.3 billion amid higher overhead costs as it continued to improve its cost efficiency.



Its strong performance in the first nine months translated to a higher return on equity of 13.6 percent and an improved return on assets of 1.5 percent.



With the gradual return of business activities, gross loans grew by three percent to P612 billion as its gross nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio improved to 3.4 percent in end-September.



China Bank’s provision for impairment losses slightly increased by three percent to P6.5 billion. The higher credit buffer resulted in an NPL cover of 106 percent.



On the other hand, the bank’s deposit base also increased by three percent to P849 billion on the back of the 23 percent rise in CASA.



Patrick. Cheng, chief finance officer at China Bank, said 62 percent of the bank’s total deposits were accounted for by CASA, up from 52 percent last year,



“China Bank’s sustainable funding sources and strong capital continue to be key strengths.



This helped bring down our overall funding cost. Our healthy capital ratios also reflect the bank’s financial soundness,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                 JFC to acquire majority stake in Taiwanese milk tea firm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
JFC to acquire majority stake in Taiwanese milk tea firm


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the fast food giant reported it would be purchasing a majority stake in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Figaro Coffee eyeing P1.77 billion IPO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Figaro Coffee eyeing P1.77 billion IPO


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
According to its prospectus, Figaro's initial public offering will sell up to 1.26 billion common shares at P1.28 each....

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jollibee signs franchise agreement with Yoshinoya
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Listed food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has signed its franchise agreement with Yoshinoya International Philippines Inc. to operate and expand the Yoshinoya brand in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks end higher anew as COVID-19 cases fall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks end higher anew as COVID-19 cases fall


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Shares closed in the green yesterday, advancing for a second day to lead Asian bourses, as improving COVID numbers and favorable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 FamilyMart expands in Davao
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Philippine FamilyMart CVS Inc., which operates the FamilyMart convenience store chain in the Philippines, has expanded in Mindanao with the opening of two new stores in Davao.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 BOI approvals to miss P905 billion goal for 2021
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Board of Investments expects approved investments this year to fall short of the P905-billion goal due to pandemic-induced restrictions.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 85 money laundering cases involving P1.3 billion filed in 8 months
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Anti-Money Laundering Council has filed 85 criminal and civil cases involving about P1.31 billion from January to August as the Philippines continues to ramp up its battle against money launderers and financiers...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Government urged to pursue digital readiness
                              


                              

                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The lack of public interest in the Mobile Number Portability Act makes the new law similar to a prescription for the wrong ailment and should tell government to focus on more fundamental improvements in the country's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Japan commits P1.26 billion to retire Philippine coal plants
                              


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 November 5, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Japanese government has pledged a $25-million (P1.26 billion) grant to support plans to buy out coal-fired power plants in the Philippines and Indonesia and accelerate their retirement from operation in efforts...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jollibee to buy 51% of Milksha
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jollibee to buy 51% of Milksha


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Jollibee Foods Corp., the Filipino-owned food conglomerate,  is taking a big gulp of the company that owns popular Taiwanese...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
