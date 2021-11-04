
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Figaro Coffee eyeing P1.77 billion IPO
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 2:10pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Figaro Coffee eyeing P1.77 billion IPO
A branch of Figaro Coffee.
Photo from Figaro Coffee website
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Figaro Coffee Group Inc. is eyeing to take the company public to raise P1.77 billion in a bid to expand its store network.







The Securities and Exchange Commission received the company’s registration statement on October 4.







According to its prospectus, Figaro’s initial public offering will sell up to 1.26 billion common shares at P1.28 each. 







If investor interest is robust, the company set an overallotment option of 126 million shares. 







Aside from its plan to augment its store network, the food retailer wants to use proceeds from this sale to expand its commissary and production facilities, debt repayment, IT infrastructure developments, and potential acquisitions. 







Sizeable chunks of the net proceeds will be spent on store openings and renovations, and commissary expansions, which will cost Figaro P657.6 million and P350.3 million each. 







The offer period will last between December 16 to December 22 if the SEC gives its nod.







The prospectus noted the coronavirus pandemic was a “blessing in disguise” for the company since it recorded its best revenue and income performing in a span of 12 months from July 2020 to June 30, 2021. 







For the first half of the year, Figaro’s net income grew threefold by 271% year-on-year to P114.4 million. 







Figaro has been operating in the Philippines for 25 years with over 90 branches of food retailers under its brand worldwide.







It has 52 Figaro coffee shops, 31 Angel’s Pizza outlets, five Tien Ma’s Taiwanese cuisine restaurants, a TFG Express outlet and one Cafe Portofino branch. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      FIGARO COFFEE COMPANY
                                                      PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks end higher anew as COVID-19 cases fall
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks end higher anew as COVID-19 cases fall


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Shares closed in the green yesterday, advancing for a second day to lead Asian bourses, as improving COVID numbers and favorable...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts sizzles on market debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts sizzles on market debut


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Villar-owned AllDay Marts Inc., operator of AllDay Supermarkets, sizzled during its stock market debut yesterday, opening...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 One final push: NCR must move to Alert Level 2
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Concepcion |
                                 November 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s in the nature of an entrepreneur to take calculated risks. He understands that nothing is certain, but he gathers as much information as he can in order to temper his expectations and measure his ste...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation seen to top 5% in October
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation seen to top 5% in October


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 15 hours ago                              


                                                            
Prices of basic goods and services likely accelerated in October as global crude costs remain at three-year highs, but would...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 RCR to expand gross leasable area
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 4, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
RL Commercial REIT Inc., the listed real estate investment trust of the Gokongwei Group is looking to add up to 100,000 square meters of gross leasable area to its portfolio within the next 18 months.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Unemployment in September hits its worst finish since January 2021
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Unemployment in September hits its worst finish since January 2021


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority found unemployment in September worsened to 8.9%, which according to the monthly...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts hits ceiling in debut, gives investors &ldquo;more manny&rdquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts hits ceiling in debut, gives investors “more manny”


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
From ALLDY’s perspective, from PNB Capital’s perspective, and the Villar Family’s perspective, I think that...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide execs indicted by Ombudsman for Anti-Dummy Law violations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide execs indicted by Ombudsman for Anti-Dummy Law violations


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Indictments are serious business, but it’s not clear to me how the Ombudsman’s findings relate to the actions...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The Keepers FOO receives an increase in maximum allocation allowable through PSE EASy
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
The Keepers FOO receives an increase in maximum allocation allowable through PSE EASy


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The disclosure also said that “smaller subscription orders” would be prioritized ahead of larger orders.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How does a stock rights offering work?
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
How does a stock rights offering work?


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Another substantial difference is the maximum number of shares that existing shareholders can buy is usually capped at some...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with