
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Mynt, GCash's parent firm, now valued at $2-B after fundraising
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 3:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mynt, GCash's parent firm, now valued at $2-B after fundraising
GCash has partnered with various associations of market vendors and tricycle drivers and operators to educate and give them access to QR.
Photo Release
                        

                        


MANILA, Philippines — Globe Fintech Innovations Inc (Mynt), the company behind the wildly-popular e-wallet app GCash, said Tuesday it received $300 million in fresh capital from its investors, making it the Philippines’ most valuable fintech firm to date.



Much of the hefty cash came from global investment firm Warburg Pincus, venture capital firm Insight Partners and Bow Wave Capital, one of Mynt’s existing investors. The new funding pushed up Mynt’s valuation to over $2 billion, cementing the company’s “double unicorn” status.



Mynt lists Globe Telecom, Ayala Corp., Bow Wave, and Ant Financial, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, as its major stockholders. According to the company, Globe and Ayala also took part in the latest fundraising activity, which also includes participation from new investors Itai Tsiddon and Amplo Ventures.



“We are confident of furthering Mynt’s market leadership,” Globe President and CEO Ernest Cu, who also sits as chairman of Mynt, said in a statement.



Mynt’s GCash cornered a user base of over 48 million around the country, as many Filipinos turn to digital platforms for their cashless transactions amid a lingering pandemic that has stoked contagion fears. Before the health crisis struck in 2019, GCash had just over 20 million users.



GCash also reported that daily transactions hit a peak of 12 million since the pandemic hit home. The hugely popular e-wallet app is projected to reach P3 trillion in gross transaction value in 2021, which its parent company said would be thrice last year’s record. 



The successful fundraising activity comes at a time of intense rivalry between traditional banks and digital startups like Mynt, Paymaya and Grab. Just recently, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas spiced up the competition in the local fintech space after giving digital banking licenses to six players.



That said, the fresh capital would boost Mynt’s financial strength amid increasing market competition. Currently, Mynt offers a full array of financial services spanning credit, savings, insurance, loans and investments — the core businesses of traditional banks.



“This is further proof that our growth and achievements have not gone unnoticed,” Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon said.




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GCASH
                                                      GLOBE FINTECH INNOVATIONS INC.
                                                      GLOBE TELECOM INC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Jollibee signs franchise agreement with Yoshinoya
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 November 2, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Listed food conglomerate Jollibee Foods Corp. has signed its franchise agreement with Yoshinoya International Philippines Inc. to operate and expand the Yoshinoya brand in the country.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metrobank cuts PESONet fee by half
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metrobank cuts PESONet fee by half


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ty-led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. has slashed by half the fee on electronic fund transfers by small to large businesses...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila office vacancy rate back to global financial crisis level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila office vacancy rate back to global financial crisis level


                              

                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
The overall office vacancy in Metro Manila at the end of the third quarter stood at 14.4 percent, approximating the vacancy...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Inflation a 'key risk' to Filipino consumers this year &mdash; Fitch
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Inflation a 'key risk' to Filipino consumers this year — Fitch


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Inflation will likely remain a problem in the Philippines over the remaining months of the year.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Meralco to scale up battery energy storage portfolio
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Meralco to scale up battery energy storage portfolio


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Manila Electric Co. is looking to scale up its battery energy storage system portfolio by expanding its existing capacity...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 AbaCore MOU for development of $100 million condotel in Batangas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AbaCore MOU for development of $100 million condotel in Batangas


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The joint venture seeks to develop and sell up to 500 “condotel” units on the ABA-owned property in Montemaria,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 AllDay Marts released an updated list of brokers that will offer direct-to-account refunds
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
AllDay Marts released an updated list of brokers that will offer direct-to-account refunds


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Fairness and common sense say that this should be the standard practice for all PSE EASy refunds going forward, regardless...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Megawide preferred shares Series 4 listed
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Megawide preferred shares Series 4 listed


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The shares traded over P6 million in value on the first day, briefly reaching P102/share, before closing unchanged at P1...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SCC profit up 435% on high coal price (that just fell 30% today)
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SCC profit up 435% on high coal price (that just fell 30% today)


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
The profits are insane, but reading the management discussion and analysis section, it’s hard to give the SCC team too...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP ramps up anti-counterfeiting operations
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP ramps up anti-counterfeiting operations


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas continues to ramp up its anti-counterfeiting operations, which led to the confiscation of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with