Government seizes P2.96 billion fake items as of July

MANILA, Philippines — The government seized P2.96 billion worth of counterfeit items with cigarettes topping the list in the seven months to July this year, the Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines said.

IPOPHL data on the fake items seized by the National Committee on Intellectual Property Rights (NCIPR) from January to July showed cigarettes accounted for the biggest share, amounting to P2.1 billion.

Footwear came in second at P369.28 million, followed by hand bags or wallets at P353 million.

Other confiscated counterfeit items for the period include computers or accessories, consumer electronics, food, optical media or storage devices, pharmaceutical or personal care, watches or jewelry, wearing apparel or accessories, and motorcycle parts.

IPOPHL said the data does not include the P7 billion worth of counterfeit items seized by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) in Pasay City last July 28.

Preliminary data showed a total of P9.79 billion worth of counterfeit and pirated goods were seized last year through the efforts of the NCIPR.

NCIPR was formed through Executive Order 736 signed on June 21, 2008 to formulate and implement policies, as well as strengthen IP rights protection and enforcement in the country.

The committee is chaired by the Department of Trade and Industry and co-chaired by IPOPHL.

Other agencies part of the NCIPR are the National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, Department of Justice, BOC, Food and Drug Administration, National Book Development Board, Optical Media Board, Office of the Special Envoy on Transnational Crime, National Telecommunications Commission, and Department of the Interior and Local Government.