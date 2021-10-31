Fish volume unloaded in ports decline in Q3

In a report, the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said fish unloading volumes totaled 116,474.43 metric tons (MT) from July to September.

MANILA, Philippines — Fish unloading volumes at the country’s regional fish ports declined by 23.6 percent in the third quarter, largely due to unfavorable weather conditions as well as challenges brought by the pandemic.

In a report, the Philippine Fisheries Development Authority (PFDA) said fish unloading volumes totaled 116,474.43 metric tons (MT) from July to September.

The figure is lower than the 152,545 MT unloaded in the country’s regional fish ports in the second quarter of the year.

“Due to the continuous dangers brought by the COVID-19 pandemic and hazardous weather conditions, the PFDA experienced a slight dip in its quarterly performance during the third quarter,” the PFDA said.

The PFDA reported that a total of 19,284 vessels arrived at the regional fish ports during the period to unload fish supply.

This is around 40.8 percent lower than the 32,581 vessels in the earlier quarter.