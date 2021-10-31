Isla ramps up digital transformation

MANILA, Philippines — Isla LPG Corp. has ramped up its digital transformation with the launch of a new cloud-based web ordering platform and a new Solane mobile application.

The company said both platforms aim to meet the increasing demand on customer centricity and convenience to give customers an easier and more accessible way to order Solane LPG products.

“This pandemic has been challenging for everyone, and we want to ensure that our customers can still have access to clean and safe kitchen fuel – our Verified Solane products – despite lockdown and health restrictions,” Isla LPG contact center manager Princess Gonzales said.

“The solution is to go digital even for an LPG company, to deliver safe, premium and reliable LPG solutions,” she said.

Prior to the launch of the new platforms, Solane took orders from customers through its SMS channels, Hatid Bahay hotline, and Facebook page with live agents tending to messages and calls and documenting order details.

The new ordering platform can be found on Solane’s recently revamped website, where customers need to register for an account.

It allows customers to save their personal information and multiple delivery addresses for faster placement of orders in the future.

In addition, as opposed to placing orders via SMS, hotline, or Facebook, the website includes a product catalog with photos to ensure that customers are purchasing the right items.

With the new automated process via the web ordering platform, a large portion of Solane’s workforce can now be redirected towards core business processes.

The company will also gain better business insights on customer demand brought by the ease of tracking automated and digitized processes.

Meanwhile, Solane’s mobile application lets consumers browse through product assortment, pricing, and availability found in the Solane showrooms near them.

App users can transact with the nearest Solane, and check out and pay through cash-on-delivery (COD). The app also lets users track their orders from order confirmation, all the way to delivery, and unlock, collect, and apply vouchers to avail of discounts.

“Soon, we will add options for payment methods upon checkout, and also launch app-exclusive offers and deals to further benefit customers who use the Solane app,” Gonzales said.

While the web ordering platform and Solane application cater to digitally savvy consumers, Solane said it would be retaining its SMS channels, Hatid Bahay hotline, and Facebook page as options for customers who prefer the traditional process.

“Part of our commitment is to keep finding ways to serve our customers better, and we hope to achieve this by opening these additional platforms to provide more options for our customers and widen our reach as well,” Gonzales said.