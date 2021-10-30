
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
IBPAP names new head
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The umbrella organization of information technology – business process management (IT-BPM) firms in the country has named Jack Madrid as its new president and CEO.



In a statement yesterday, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said Madrid  would ensure the country remains competitive as a prime investment destination for IT-BPM services.



Prior to joining IBPAP, Madrid held leadership posts in different organizations and industries.



These include managing the US consumer tech support and customer care businesses of Dell International Services from 2006 until 2009.



Thereafter, he served as Yahoo’s country manager in the Philippines while being part of the board of directors of the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines.



He likewise served as Ayala Corp. managing director, Citibank Hong Kong/Manila vice president,  country manager for both MTV Philippines and Multiply.com, as well as co-founder and president of the Digital Commerce Association of the Philippines.



“I am excited about the opportunity to build on the outstanding work IBPAP has accomplished since its inception – elevating our country’s diverse and high-skilled IT-BPM workforce, and advocating for them on the global stage,” Madrid said.



“The potential to create more jobs, increase market share, and generate revenue while moving up the value chain across the Philippines’ next wave of digital cities in the coming decades is immense,” he added.



IBPAP has over 300 members and six partner associations which are the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc., Global In-House Center Council Philippines, Contact Center Association of the Philippines, Game Developers Association of the Philippines, Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines, and the Philippine Software Industry Association.



IBPAP chairman Benedict Hernandez sees the  industry posting an eight percent growth in employee count and revenue this year.



The total employee count is expected to reach 1.43 million workers by the end of the year from the previous year’s 1.32 million direct employees.



Meanwhile, IT-BPM revenues are seen to hit $28.8 billion this year from $26.7 billion a year ago.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CEO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Executive profile: Life lessons from TG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Executive profile: Life lessons from TG


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco or TG, as he prefers to be called, is well-known in the banking industry having had various experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks sink deeper in red
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks sink deeper in red


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine stock market tumbled deeper into negative territory yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN to supply clean energy to Ayala Land developments
                              


                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. will supply Ayala Land Inc.  with renewable energy until 2050 as part of the Ayala Group’s collective net-zero ambition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO taps Hidilyn Diaz for financial education
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO taps Hidilyn Diaz for financial education


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
BDO Unibank has added Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, to its family of brand amba...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS: Up to P1 million loan ready for typhoon-hit members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS: Up to P1 million loan ready for typhoon-hit members


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Members of state-run Social Security System, whose houses were destroyed by Typhoon Fabian in July,  may borrow up to P1 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asynchronous, synchronous and sync
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Waiting for my turn to speak, I tuned in on a webinar wherein the speaker before me addressed the questions sent in by the participants. The participant unmuted her microphone and asked a question.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with