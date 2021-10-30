IBPAP names new head

MANILA, Philippines — The umbrella organization of information technology – business process management (IT-BPM) firms in the country has named Jack Madrid as its new president and CEO.

In a statement yesterday, the IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said Madrid would ensure the country remains competitive as a prime investment destination for IT-BPM services.

Prior to joining IBPAP, Madrid held leadership posts in different organizations and industries.

These include managing the US consumer tech support and customer care businesses of Dell International Services from 2006 until 2009.

Thereafter, he served as Yahoo’s country manager in the Philippines while being part of the board of directors of the Internet and Mobile Marketing Association of the Philippines.

He likewise served as Ayala Corp. managing director, Citibank Hong Kong/Manila vice president, country manager for both MTV Philippines and Multiply.com, as well as co-founder and president of the Digital Commerce Association of the Philippines.

“I am excited about the opportunity to build on the outstanding work IBPAP has accomplished since its inception – elevating our country’s diverse and high-skilled IT-BPM workforce, and advocating for them on the global stage,” Madrid said.

“The potential to create more jobs, increase market share, and generate revenue while moving up the value chain across the Philippines’ next wave of digital cities in the coming decades is immense,” he added.

IBPAP has over 300 members and six partner associations which are the Animation Council of the Philippines Inc., Global In-House Center Council Philippines, Contact Center Association of the Philippines, Game Developers Association of the Philippines, Healthcare Information Management Association of the Philippines, and the Philippine Software Industry Association.

IBPAP chairman Benedict Hernandez sees the industry posting an eight percent growth in employee count and revenue this year.

The total employee count is expected to reach 1.43 million workers by the end of the year from the previous year’s 1.32 million direct employees.

Meanwhile, IT-BPM revenues are seen to hit $28.8 billion this year from $26.7 billion a year ago.