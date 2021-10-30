
































































 




   

   









Semirara earnings top pre-pandemic levels
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Integrated energy company Semirara Mining and Power Corp.’s nine-month earnings have already topped pre-pandemic levels.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange yesterday, SMPC said profit surged by  244 percent in January to September  from P3 billion to P10.3 billion this year.



The latest income result exceeded SMPC’s  pre-pandemic annual net income of P9.7 billion.



SMPC attributed the triple-digit growth to the 38-percent rise in average selling prices and 51-percent upturn in sales volume of coal.



“We expect our coal segment to continue to do well for the rest of the year because of elevated coal prices and sustained strong demand from China,” SMPC president and COO Maria Cristina Gotianun said.



For the third quarter alone, SMPC netted P4 billion, nearly six times the P750 million earnings it recorded in the same period last year.



Average selling prices from July to September rallied 82 percent on the back of higher exports, which grew 108 percent year-on-year.



SMPC said global coal prices are seeing a dramatic spike this year due to severe demand and supply imbalances owing to China’s ban on Australian coal, strong rebound in economic activities, low stockpiles in China, Europe and India, COVID-19 restrictions, heavy rainfall in major coal mines and logistical disruptions.



In terms of net income contribution, the coal segment accounted for 78 percent percent of SMPC’s net income while subsidiaries Sem-Calaca Power Corp. and Southwest Luzon Power Generation Corp. (SLPGC) contributed 17 percent percent and five percent, respectively.



Semirara



In a separate disclosure, SMPC said it would ask the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to reconsider the imposition of penalties on SLPGC for having incurred unplanned outages more than the days allowed by the power regulator.



SLPGC was slapped a penalty of P135,400 for allegedly exceeding the number of allowed unplanned (forced) outages of 16.9 days.



The plant shutdown was due to a boiler tube leak. The power firm replaced a total of 52 tubes during the shutdown.



However, the ERC said that while boiler tube leaks could happen from time-to-time in coal fired power plants, they are not considered as force majeure events.



“Evidently, SLPGC’s preventive actions, made only after the outage incidents, demonstrated its failure to exercise good planning and foresight, good industry practice, and due diligence prior to the outage incident,” the ruling said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

