Amaia Skies offers premier condos at affordable prices

MANILA, Philippines — Amaia Land, the affordable housing arm of property giant Ayala Land, has launched its newest project – a two-tower residential condominium at the heart of Mandaluyong City.

Amaia Skies Shaw offers premier living spaces featuring thoughtfully laid-out units that appeal to highly mobile millennials or young working couples. Designed as optimized spaces that not only promote efficiency but also inspire creativity, residential options include one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 26 to 50 square meters and 36 to 93 sqm., respectively.

The project is a low-density development that ensures privacy for its residents while fostering a warm and pleasant community vibe at its shared amenities: a swimming pool, a multi-purpose hall, and a play area for the kids. Walkable pathways and landscaped gardens allow quick breaks for fresh air or when the need to see friendly faces arises. To suit telecommuting professionals, online learners, and entertainment-savvy residents, Amaia Skies Shaw units are internet connection-ready.

To rise on Shaw Boulevard corner Samat Street, Barangay Highway Hills in Mandaluyong City, it is a quick drive or commute away from the Shaw Center Mall and Starmall EDSA. Other known landmarks such as Shangri-La Plaza, The Podium, SM Megamall, and a number of five-star hotels are in the Ortigas central business district on the other side of EDSA.

Young families will also appreciate Amaia Skies Shaw’s proximity – post-pandemic – to schools and universities of note such as Rizal Technological University, Jose Rizal University and La Salle Greenhills. The condo is also well within reach of medical facilities like Mandaluyong City Medical Center, Olivares General Hospital, and Unciano General Hospital.

Meanwhile, daily commuters will save time and energy with Amaia Skies Shaw’s proximity to transport hubs such as the MRT, the SM Megamall bus terminal and the Starmall transport terminal.