Government opens loan program for MSMEs’ 13th month pay

MANILA, Philippines — Micro, small and medium enterprises can start to apply next week for loans to help employers provide the mandatory 13th month pay of their workers, the Small Business (SB) Corp. said.

“Starting Nov. 2 until Dec.7, small businesses can already apply through our website,” Bobby Bastillo, vice president for innovations and advocacy and spokesperson at the SB Corp., said during the Laging Handa public briefing Thursday.

SB Corp., an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, has earmarked up to P500 million for the loan facility to help MSMEs struggling with the impact of the pandemic, provide the 13th month pay of their workers.

“The government wants to help small businesses to give the 13th month pay of their employees which is mandated under law,” Bastillo said.

He said the loan facility is open to micro and small businesses that enlisted with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) from March last year until Oct. 15 this year for their flexible work arrangements and have 20 or less employees.

Under the facility, an applicant can avail of a standard loan amount of P12,000 per employee.

Loans to be provided are at zero interest rate but have a four percent service fee.

Borrowers are given 12 months to pay the loans, with a three-month grace period.

To apply, micro and small businesses would have to go to www.sbcorp.gov.ph and fill the application form.

In addition, Bastillo said if the applicant is on the DOLE’s list and borrowing up to P50,000, only a barangay business permit would have to be provided.

For those borrowing more than P50,000, he said they would have to present a mayor’s permit.

“Our target is seven to 10 days processing per application since this is not a complicated process,” he said.