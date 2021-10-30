
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Government opens loan program for MSMEs’ 13th month pay
                        

                           
Louella Desiderio - The Philippine Star
October 30, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Micro, small and medium enterprises can start to apply next week for loans to help employers provide the mandatory 13th month pay of their workers, the Small Business (SB) Corp. said.



“Starting Nov. 2 until Dec.7, small businesses can already apply through our website,” Bobby Bastillo, vice president for innovations and advocacy and spokesperson at the SB Corp., said during the Laging Handa public briefing Thursday.



SB Corp., an attached agency of the Department of Trade and Industry, has earmarked up to P500 million for the loan facility to help MSMEs struggling with the impact of the  pandemic, provide the 13th month pay of their workers.



“The government wants to help small businesses to give the 13th month pay of their employees which is mandated under law,” Bastillo said.



He said the loan facility is open to micro and small businesses that enlisted with the Department of Labor and Employment  (DOLE) from March last year until Oct. 15 this year for their flexible work arrangements and have 20 or less employees.



Under the facility, an applicant can avail of a standard loan amount of P12,000 per employee.



Loans to be provided are at zero interest rate but have a four percent service fee.



Borrowers are given 12 months to pay the loans, with a three-month grace period.



To apply, micro and small businesses would have to go to www.sbcorp.gov.ph and fill the application form.



In addition, Bastillo said if the applicant is on the DOLE’s list and borrowing up to P50,000, only a barangay business permit would have to be provided.



For those borrowing more than P50,000, he said they would have to present a mayor’s permit.



“Our target is seven to 10 days processing per application since this is not a complicated process,” he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MSME
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Living with COVID
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Countries can’t be on lockdowns and restricted travel forever. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Malampaya: The plot thickens
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 29, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The plot thickens, indeed, and more characters have joined this continuing story about the controversial sale of the Malampaya stake to Davao’s prominent son and Duterte pal Dennis Uy.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Executive profile: Life lessons from TG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Executive profile: Life lessons from TG


                              

                                                                  By Marianne Go |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Jose Teodoro K. Limcaoco or TG, as he prefers to be called, is well-known in the banking industry having had various experience...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Stocks sink deeper in red
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Stocks sink deeper in red


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine stock market tumbled deeper into negative territory yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN to supply clean energy to Ayala Land developments
                              


                              

                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. will supply Ayala Land Inc.  with renewable energy until 2050 as part of the Ayala Group’s collective net-zero ambition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 BDO taps Hidilyn Diaz for financial education
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BDO taps Hidilyn Diaz for financial education


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
BDO Unibank has added Hidilyn Diaz, the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medalist, to its family of brand amba...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 SSS: Up to P1 million loan ready for typhoon-hit members
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
SSS: Up to P1 million loan ready for typhoon-hit members


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Members of state-run Social Security System, whose houses were destroyed by Typhoon Fabian in July,  may borrow up to P1 million...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Asynchronous, synchronous and sync
                              


                              

                                                                  By Francis J. Kong |
                                 October 30, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Waiting for my turn to speak, I tuned in on a webinar wherein the speaker before me addressed the questions sent in by the participants. The participant unmuted her microphone and asked a question.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with