
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Meralco Powergen to spend P6 billion for solar projects
                        

                           
Danessa Rivera - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Meralco Powergen Corp. (MGen), the power generating arm of utility giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco),  plans to spend up to P6 billion for solar projects in the next two years, according to its top official.



The company is working on four solar farm developments this year until next year, MGen president and CEO Jaime Azurin said.



“Construction work is ongoing for our 78-megawatt alternating current (MWac) plant in Baras, Rizal while engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) negotiations are in progress for the 54-MW in Cordon, Isabela, 19-MW Nueva Ecija, 50-MW Ilocos Norte,” he said.



Azurin said the company has set aside P3 billion for capital expenditures this year and is looking to spend another P2 billion to P3 billion  next year.



For 2022 and beyond, the company official said MGen is eyeing the construction of its first large-scale wind farm and development of solar storage that can compete in the mid-merit space.



“We are looking at certain projects for the mid merit (though) we have not finalized any agreement with other parties,” Azurin said.



Anchored on One Meralco group’s sustainability agenda, MGen has set its sights on building 1,500-MW of renewable energy projects in the next seven years.



“You can expect more renewable energy projects in the coming years as we endeavor to provide cleaner and sustainable energy supply in the market,” Azurin said.



MGen’s first solar investment, the 55-MW BulacanSol – formerly PowerSource First Bulacan Solar Inc. (PFBSI) – commenced commercial operations last May to provide the Luzon grid with clean and renewable power.



Meanwhile, MGen expects to complete the full integration of Global Business Power Corp. (GBP) in two to three years, Azurin said.



This follows the completion of the acquisition of GBP on March 31, and of the streamlining of operations under one functional organizational structure effective Sept. 16.



“We have already started unifying our headquarters and business center which will be ready by early next year. While formal integration is underway, it may take two to three years to fully complete regulatory requirements. The goal is to consolidate the power generation business of Meralco into one organization to promote scale and efficiency,” Azurin said.



With the combined capacity of GBP and MGen, the company now has a gross capacity of 2,446 MW.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MERALCO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If you give stimulus, there should be way for people to spend it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe was able to construct 1,080 new cell towers by the end of September, higher by 82% year-on-year.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOLE would have to align its policy pronouncements on requiring vaccination of workers with existing laws amid oppositio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ongoing worries about China's vast property sector and the future of giant developer Evergrande were also in view ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy can gain around P32 billion per week once the pandemic alert in Metro Manila and the rest of the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines appears on its way to hurdling the most challenging part of the pandemic this year, with cases on the decline...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Share prices plunged anew yesterday, with the main index at its lowest level in two weeks, as the market took its cue from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with