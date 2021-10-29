
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BDO Leasing earns P40 million in 9 months
                        

                           
Elijah Felice Rosales - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
BDO Leasing earns P40 million in 9 months
BLFI attributed the decline in its net income to BDO Unibank Group’s overhaul of its leasing business last year. The bank decided to restructure the portfolio to take into account the growing needs of clients in the face of new accounting regulations covering lease transactions.
STAR  /  File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — BDO Leasing and Finance Inc. (BLFI) earned 70 percent less in the nine months to September due to  the restructuring of its business last year.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, BLFI  said its profit declined to P39.8 million from P134.6 million a year ago.



Most of the income was derived from fair value gains which the firm took from the capital it poured in unit investment trust funds (UITFs).



BLFI maintains an asset pool worth P6 billion, all practically invested in UITFs. However, the investments in UITFs failed to save BLFI from suffering a drop in its profit during the period.



BLFI attributed the decline in its net income to BDO Unibank Group’s overhaul of its leasing business last year. The bank decided to restructure the portfolio to take into account the growing needs of clients in the face of new accounting regulations covering lease transactions.



The restructuring resulted in the sale of nearly all of its assets to BDO Unibank Inc., BDO Life Assurance Co. Inc. and BDO Finance Corp.



“BLFI ceased to operate as a leasing company and completed the assignment and transfer of its leasing and financing business to an affiliate, BDO Finance Corp., on Oct. 19, 2020,” BLFI said.



“BDO Finance was established to offer customers continued access to lease products and services and likewise assumed the lease transactions booked in BLFI to ensure continuity to the latter’s existing clients,” the firm added.



With its assets transferred to sister entities under BDO, particularly BDO Finance, BLFI is left to operate as a listed firm of the parent bank. On the other hand, BDO Finance now offers direct lease, sale and leaseback arrangements, mortgage lending and factoring services.



Last year, BLFI’s net income grew over five-fold to P252.3 million, from P46.8 million in 2019, as the firm took advantage of its asset yields and reduced costs. Expenses dropped by a third to P1.95 billion, from P2.95 billion, on decreased interest rates and less borrowing volume.



However, revenue decreased by more than 22 percent to P2.36 billion as the firm scaled down its operations due to the transfer of its assets.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BDO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If you give stimulus, there should be way for people to spend it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe was able to construct 1,080 new cell towers by the end of September, higher by 82% year-on-year.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOLE would have to align its policy pronouncements on requiring vaccination of workers with existing laws amid oppositio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ongoing worries about China's vast property sector and the future of giant developer Evergrande were also in view ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy can gain around P32 billion per week once the pandemic alert in Metro Manila and the rest of the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines appears on its way to hurdling the most challenging part of the pandemic this year, with cases on the decline...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Share prices plunged anew yesterday, with the main index at its lowest level in two weeks, as the market took its cue from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with