‘Jab rate not yet enough to COVID-19 proof 2022 polls’

MANILA, Philippines — The current rate of vaccination in the country is still inadequate to restore confidence among Filipinos who will cast their votes in the May 2022 polls, one of the country’s most important elections amid the pandemic.

During the webinar organized by the Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines yesterday, Ateneo School of Government (ASOG) dean Ronald Mendoza said the way the COVID-19 pandemic was managed would affect prospects for the national elections next year.

Mendoza argued that COVID-proofing the election would be a big challenge and there could be chilling effects in terms of voter turnout.

He said the pace of vaccination in the country would play a crucial role in ensuring a better election.

Unfortunately, the Philippines has a vaccination rate of nearly 25 percent with doses being administered at an average of 500,000 daily.

With this rate, Mendoza said it would take 205 days or by mid-May 2022 to reach at least 70 percent of the target population.

“It raises the concern that this comes a little too late to bring in the 70 percent target so that it gives us the stronger confidence in the campaign period and going into election day itself,” Mendoza said.

“We are a little bit delayed in our vaccine rollout and most likely there will be challenges in other parts of the country to ramp up the target,” he said.

In order to achieve a COVID-proof election and boost voter confidence, Mendoza said vaccination rates should be as or even more effective than other countries.

For one, Indonesia is administering triple the Philippines’ rate at 1.5 million doses per day, allowing them to achieve herd immunity as early as March 2022.

Further, Mendoza expressed concerns over the things that are at stake in the May 2022 polls. More than good macro fundamentals, he said governance is the bigger issue.

The Ateneo dean said he is worried about the possibility of the continuation of a populist wave in the country.

“Populism is much more virulent than the pandemic. We should focus on bringing back greater social cohesion and greater political stability and credibility in the way governance is pushed in the country,” Mendoza said.

As to the possibility of muted election spending due to restrictions, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Chua said the economy and its structure are much bigger nowadays.

Normally, economic growth rate in an election year is usually higher given robust spending but economists earlier warned that this might not be the trend if the economy would not be fully opened up.

“There are seasonal effects of the political cycle that are already internalized in our estimates and projection. There are many other growth drivers apart from the electoral cycle,” Chua said during the same forum.