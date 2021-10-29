
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
AirAsia optimistic about return of strong demand
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
AirAsia optimistic about return of strong demand
AirAsia has maintained the highest standards in safety including contactless procedures during check-in, boarding, inflight and baggage collection.
MANILA, Philippines — AirAsia Philippines  remains optimistic about air travel recovery despite the discovery of a new strain of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant.



The budget carrier  is positive that air travel and tourism will continue to pick up this year until next year.



“Although the discovery of the more contagious variant of Delta is definitely not good news for airline companies, we believe that Filipinos along with other citizens of the world have significantly adjusted to the challenges brought about by the global health crisis,” AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said.



Isla said the battle to defeat COVID is a shared responsibility.



AirAsia has maintained the highest standards in safety including contactless procedures during check-in, boarding, inflight and baggage collection.



It  recently received the COVID airline excellence award from Skytrax for its efforts on ensuring the safety of its passengers during the pandemic.



Isla is urging AirAsia guests to practice responsible travelling in the new normal which involves adherence to all requirements set by the local government units  as well as strict observance of the protocols implemented across all touchpoints of their journey.



Among the Philippine destinations which no longer require guests to present negative RT-PCR tests include Cebu, Caticlan (Boracay), Kalibo, Bohol, Tacloban, Cagayan de Oro, Bacolod and Iloilo.



“AirAsia welcomes the decision of our LGU partners, allowing greater mobility for fully vaccinated individuals. As we continue to experience the easing of restrictions, our guests can expect strict observance to safety protocols throughout their journey with us,” Isla said.



"Likewise, we remain committed to offering more affordable deals which  allow them to see their loved ones in the provinces and visit must-see places in our network of key leisure destinations," he said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

