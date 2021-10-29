Globe raises $600 million from sale of equity securities

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has again made a successful return to the international capital markets, raising $600 million to support its war chest.

The $600 million Reg S only non-call five-year dollar-denominated senior perpetual capital securities offering has an initial distribution rate of 4.2 percent and payable semi-annually, Globe said.

According to the telco, the securities shall be accounted for as an equity instrument.

The offering represents Globe’s comeback to the international capital markets following its dual-tranche dollar-denominated senior notes issuance last year, in which it also raised $600 million.

“The issuance reaffirms the international investment community’s confidence in the company’s strong business fundamentals and mobile market leadership,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.

“The success of the offering supports our efforts to expand and enhance our core business and enable our efforts in building a robust digital ecosystem in the country,” he said.

Net proceeds from the issuance will be used by Globe to finance capital expenditures, maturing and/or existing obligations, and for general corporate requirements.

Globe said the final order book was oversubscribed by more than three times, allowing the company to upsize the transaction to $600 million and tighten final pricing by 30 basis points to 4.2 percent from the initial price guidance of 4.5 percent.

The company said the transaction represents the tightest pricing for an equity-accounted senior step-up perpetual from the Philippines during the pandemic, and the second tightest ever.

The transaction joins other Philippine equity issuers as the largest size raised in a single tranche under this structure, Globe said.

“We are extremely delighted with the outcome of the securities offering. The outstanding success of the transaction underscores global investors’ belief in Globe’s strength as a business,” Globe chief finance officer, treasurer and chief risk officer Rizza Maniego-Eala said.