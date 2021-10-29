
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Globe raises $600 million from sale of equity securities
                        

                           
Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
October 29, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. has again made a successful return to the international capital markets, raising $600 million to support its war chest.



The $600 million Reg S only non-call five-year dollar-denominated senior perpetual capital securities offering has an initial distribution rate of 4.2 percent and payable semi-annually, Globe said.



According to the telco, the securities shall be accounted for as an equity instrument.



The offering represents Globe’s comeback to the international capital markets following its dual-tranche dollar-denominated senior notes issuance last year, in which it also raised $600 million.



“The issuance reaffirms the international investment community’s confidence in the company’s strong business fundamentals and mobile market leadership,” Globe president and CEO Ernest Cu said.



“The success of the offering supports our efforts to expand and enhance our core business and enable our efforts in building a robust digital ecosystem in the country,” he said.



Net proceeds from the issuance will be used by Globe to finance capital expenditures, maturing and/or existing obligations, and for general corporate requirements.



Globe said the final order book was oversubscribed by more than three times, allowing the company to upsize the transaction to $600 million and tighten final pricing by 30 basis points to 4.2 percent from the initial price guidance of 4.5 percent.



The company said the transaction represents the tightest pricing for an equity-accounted senior step-up perpetual from the Philippines during the pandemic, and the second tightest ever.



The transaction joins other Philippine equity issuers as the largest size raised in a single tranche under this structure, Globe said.



“We are extremely delighted with the outcome of the securities offering. The outstanding success of the transaction underscores global investors’ belief in Globe’s strength as a business,” Globe chief finance officer, treasurer and chief risk officer Rizza Maniego-Eala said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GLOBE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
To boost spending, NEDA wants stimulus matched with more reopening


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
“If you give stimulus, there should be way for people to spend it."

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Globe has 1,080 new cell sites in 9 months, up from last year


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Globe was able to construct 1,080 new cell towers by the end of September, higher by 82% year-on-year.  

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
DOLE to align policy on workers' vaccination with existing laws


                              

                                                                  By Kristine Joy Patag |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
DOLE would have to align its policy pronouncements on requiring vaccination of workers with existing laws amid oppositio...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Asian markets fall as inflation, recovery outlook return to focus


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Ongoing worries about China's vast property sector and the future of giant developer Evergrande were also in view ahead of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 China slowdown to impact Philippines
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
China slowdown to impact Philippines


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy would be among those to be hurt most by the slowdown in China, the country’s largest trading...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
GDP gains P32 billion weekly at lowest alert level


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine economy can gain around P32 billion per week once the pandemic alert in Metro Manila and the rest of the country...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 &lsquo;Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase&rsquo;
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
‘Philippines on way to hurdling most challenging pandemic phase’


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Philippines appears on its way to hurdling the most challenging part of the pandemic this year, with cases on the decline...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Index falls to lowest  in 2 weeks


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Share prices plunged anew yesterday, with the main index at its lowest level in two weeks, as the market took its cue from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
MPTC gearing up for completion of major projects


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Tollway firm-turned mobility company Metro Pacific Tollways Corp.said its domestic project pipeline is running dry with most...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with