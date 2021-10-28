
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
National literature icons – Jose Garcia Villa and NVM Gonzalez
                        

                           
CROSSROADS TOWARD PHILIPPINE ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL PROGRESS  - Gerardo P. Sicat - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
This is the 550th essay to appear under my Crossroads column, which has now been around for 11 years in this paper.



As a celebration of sorts, I devote my space today to national literature, an appreciation of the works of Jose Garcia Villa, the Filipino poet whose productive years were lived in New York City and who was a National Artist in Literature in 1976.



Jose Garcia Villa’s poetry as music. Last week, a program on the poet’s works and its transcendent relationship with musical ideas and expression was presented before a small group of Filipino, American, and international friends in Washington D.C., in a private home.



The program gained a wider audience when the Philippine Embassy, which co-sponsored it along with the US-Philippine Society, issued a press release that got noticed in Manila and in the American capital.



I first became aware of the tribute to Jose Garcia Villa through the family mail. Jenny Sicat Crabbe, my youngest daughter, wrote about it for our usual exchange of news.



It was a private affair held for a small group of Filipinos and Americans, and some friends in the diplomatic community who share a common interest in the mingling of Philippine history, literature, and poetry within the Washington D.C. locale. Although her residence was the venue, the program was a collaborative effort among individuals and groups through contribution of talent, food, and resources.



Pleasantly attracted by this account, I asked her if I could feature the subject in this anniversary column that I am now writing. Elated by my offer, Jenny explained to me the genesis of the idea and the program itself.



Bits of life of Philippine literary culture in America. I now quote Jenny:



“Erwin Tiongson had approached me with the idea almost two years ago and we thought of getting the support of the Embassy. For this event, Erwin and I put together the entire program. It spawned out of Erwin’s personal interests in poetry and history himself, which he would divert as publications to the Philippines on the Potomac (POPDC), a publication on the internet.”



Dr. Erwin Tiongson, a Filipino economist, was a World Banker who moved to Georgetown University’s School of Diplomacy to accept a professorship.



I must also give a backgrounder on Jenny, my daughter. She spent half a career working at JP Morgan, managing an international bond portfolio. After the 9/11 attack on America, she and her husband (who also worked in Wall Street) transferred to Silicon Valley, California for a decade. They, however, decided to relocate to Washington D.C., where she and her husband first met. In Washington, Jenny became more involved with the Washington International Club, where she met many interesting people like Erwin Tiongson.



Jenny continued her account: “I work with a lot of musicians and artists of all kinds, also something I’ve done for decades, so I got the musical angle in place, working on a musical program with the pianist and soprano. … Fortunately, I was able to get a piano-soprano duo (Eriko Tokuro Murray-Kumiko Izawa Chikata) who just happened to be Japanese! With song and piano, they jumped on the poetry of JG Villa and compared it to some haiku-Japanese songs and tied it all the way to Handel’s opera, Semele.



“Luis Francia, a Filipino writer who teaches literature at New York University, also participated via Zoom on Erwin’s invitation. He gave us context on Villa and read a few of his poems. He also gave us a personal peek into Villa as a person who was a fixture in Greenwich Village, like his close friend the American poet E.E. Cummings. The musicality of the words were paramount in Villa’s poetry, so it was natural that he put it to music with the help of friends like composer Samuel Barber!



“Erwin Tiongson, for his part, gave a background of Villa when he spent some time living and creating here in D.C., based in the Chancery building around the 1940s. There are newspaper photos of JG Villa with luminaries in literature at the time!



“Ambassador John F. Maisto, who is president of the US-Philippines Society, a group composed of distinguished Americans and Filipinos, was very warm and so appreciative of the program. He really got the intercultural collaboration aspect that I wanted to get through in the event, which was part of my opening remarks. (I had talked about the wonderful things that can happen when people from all over the world congregate in a town like D.C.) He was delighted not just in showcasing JGV and his life here in the US, but he was happily surprised by the Japanese interlude!



“Jaime Ascalon, the young deputy of the Embassy mission, gave fitting closing remarks to the occasion, targeting his remarks towards sharing Philippine culture with that next generation of younger Filipino-Americans.



“Those who came to the gathering was a combination of other people ranging from diplomats, law professors, doctors to journalists.”



Jenny concluded, “It was a lovely musical evening! People were so touched because the poetry really connected … which is what one always hopes to achieve in the arts!”



NVM Gonzalez in a musical mood. In the 1960s and 1970s, my residence in the UP campus in Area 1 was adjacent to that of NVM, who would become a National Artist in Literature like Villa. NVM loved the guitar and was an adept classical guitarist. His son, Mike, himself a classical guitarist, was the guitar teacher of my eldest children, Hans and Michelle.



The window from the master bedroom had a good view and was within hearing distance from his front yard, where under the shade of a tree my two eldest children received their guitar instructions. On some occasional Sunday afternoons, NVM Gonzalez would invite a fellow classical guitarist in the same place. They would have a kind of jam session of classical guitars by two enthusiastic players. When that happened, it was to both my wife and me a pleasurable afternoon experience as well!



 



 



For archives of previous Crossroads essays, go to: https://www.philstar.com/authors/1336383/gerardo-p-sicat. Visit this site for more information, feedback and commentary: http://econ.upd.edu.ph/gpsicat/


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      LITERATURE
                                                      NATIONAL ARTIST
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government must prioritize the EDSA Bus Rapid Transit project, a business group and transport experts said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan is alone in raising the money that his airline needs to survive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Surveys
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are surveys and there are those pretending to be surveys. It is election season and posting numbers indicating likely voting preferences generates social media clicks and traditional media attention.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget is now on its way to the Senate floor for deliberations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP: Economy gaining traction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP: Economy gaining traction


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The economy is showing concrete signs of recovery from the pandemic, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoys&rsquo; wealth rising, but still below Southeast Asia peers &ndash; World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoys’ wealth rising, but still below Southeast Asia peers – World Bank


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos are seeing a steady increase in wealth over the years but remain below that of their neighbors in Southeast Asia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila retail prices pick up anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila retail prices pick up anew


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Retail prices of consumer goods in Metro Manila went up again in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork producers slam MAV Plus expansion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pork producers slam MAV Plus expansion


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local pork producers have slammed the move of the Department of Agriculture to expand the distribution areas of pork imports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasay court recognizes PAL Chapter 11 filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasay court recognizes PAL Chapter 11 filing


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Pasay City court has granted the petition of Philippine Airlines Inc. seeking recognition of the company’s Chapter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with