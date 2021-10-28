Mediabrands bares 2 key appointments

MANILA, Philippines — Mediabrands, the media and marketing solutions division of Interpublic Group, has announced the appointment of Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao as chief executive officer (CEO) and Gelo Angeles as chief finance officer (CFO).

With an industry career spanning 27 years, the majority of which within the IPG network including 20 years in business leadership, and executive committee roles for McCann Worldgroup Philippines, Quiambao was appointed from her previous position of joint Mediabrands Philippines chief growth officer and Initiative Philippines managing director. An advocate of business growth through modern marketing Quiambao’s career has been decorated with a number of agency and product awards, with a trademark for achieving demonstrable business expansion and revenue growth.

With a career spanning 17 of business compliance, finance and contollership across industry organizations including Publicis Groupe, McCann Worldgroup and Lowe, Gelo Angeles is appointed to the position of CFO Mediabrands Philippines, from his previous role as financial reporting and compliance controller at Mediabrands Philippines.

Leigh Terry, CEO Mediabrands APAC commented, “The elevation of Tricia and Gelo to these roles, is something that we had been working on in close collaboration with Venus Navalta before her recent passing. It always makes me very proud to be able to elevate such quality leadership talent from within our own organization, and even more so to be fulfilling the plans and wishes of our much loved long-standing predecessor leader of Mediabrands Philippines, Venus Navalta.”

In their newly appointed positions Quiambao will report to Leigh Terry, CEO Mediabrands APAC, while Angeles will report to Raja Kanniapan, CFO Mediabrands APAC.

Both appointments are effective immediately.