Philippines committed to shift to cleaner energy — Cusi

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is committed to shift its power sources to cleaner energy but is also pushing for climate justice as the energy transition will push power rates higher, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi said.

In his energy ministerial keynote during the Asia Clean Energy Summit yesterday, Cusi reiterated the country’s call for climate justice.

“Our country has never been a significant instigator of climate change. Yet, we continue to be a victim of its worsening wrath. The severity of these adverse effects of climate change in the Philippines, become more pronounced with each passing year,” he said.

While the country pledges to shift its energy sources, Cusi said this transition pushes tariff rates higher, stifling competitiveness and discourages the entry of investors in the sector.

“This is why we remain resolute in our clamor for climate justice. Yes, we are committed to the energy transition, but we continue to emphasize that that transition must also be equitable as we rebuild in the new and better normal. No country must be left behind,” he said.

The pandemic, according to the DOE chief, has catalyzed the global energy transition as it exposed the vulnerability of energy systems.

“As one global community, we must continue working together to meet our respective energy goals without sacrificing the capability of future generations to meet theirs. However, moving forward with energy transition initiatives in the midst of the pandemic – whether at a national, regional or global level—has further compounded the challenges that the global energy sector must face. We need to recalibrate our strategies in simultaneously mitigating the adverse effects of COVID-19 and climate change while working to achieve our sustainable development goals in the new normal,” Cusi said.

The Philippines moves to secure an energy future that is reliable, resilient, and sustainable by committing to a just and equitable energy transition.

The DOE has updated the Philippine Energy Plan (PEP) 2020-2040, a comprehensive blueprint of the country’s long-term collective visions, priorities, and strategies in the energy sector.

The updated plan will shift the country’s power generation and energy mix from oil- and coal-centered to that of natural gas and other emerging clean energy technologies accounting for a bigger chunk of the total power supply.

“The plan has laid out a clean energy scenario, which is the scaling up of renewable energy development and utilization, the reduction of greenhouse gas emission to support our nationally determined contributions targets, the improvement of energy efficiency and conservation measure across various sectors, and the mainstreaming of alternative and emerging energy technologies,” Cusi said.

He said the agency is exploring the potential of alternative energy resources and technologies to diversify the country’s electricity supply, such as the possible use of nuclear energy and hydrogen.

The Philippines has also been pushing for the greater penetration of electric vehicles in the transport sector.