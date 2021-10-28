
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
Prices of agricultural products up in Q1
                        

                           
Catherine Talavera - The Philippine Star
October 28, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Prices of agricultural products up in Q1
Latest figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that the Producer Price Index for agriculture further grew to 8.2 percent in January to March from 4.1 percent in the previous quarter.
Cesar Ramirez, file
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The prices of agricultural products sold by farmers and fisherfolks increased in the first quarter, mainly driven by the livestock and poultry sectors.



Latest figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for agriculture further grew to 8.2 percent in January to March from 4.1 percent in the previous quarter.



The increase in the PPI for agriculture in the quarter was mainly driven by increments in the livestock and poultry sector as its PPI soared to 23.7 percent.



This is higher than the 20.6 percent growth in the previous quarter and is also a turnaround from the 2.2 percent decline registered in the first quarter of last year.



“A higher double-digit annual increment of 44.5 percent was recorded in the index of livestock during the quarter,” the PSA said.



Similarly, the index of poultry also posted a double-digit annual growth of 12.5 percent.



Meanwhile, the PSA reported that the PPI for crops also grew at a faster rate of 8.9 percent in the first quarter compared to its 2.2 percent growth in the previous quarter.



The increase was attributed to annual hikes in the indexes of condiments, leaf vegetables, fruits and commercial crops.



In contrast, the PPI for fishery continued to move downward as it fell 16 percent.



This is a larger decline compared to its 8.1 percent drop in the previous quarter.



“The indexes of the commodity groups such as commercial fishery, inland municipal fishery, and marine municipal fishery exhibited faster annual decreases during the quarter,” the PSA said.



However, the index of aquaculture posted a slower decline of 5.2 percent compared to the 5.9 percent decrease in the previous quarter.



The PPI for Agriculture measures the average change over time of prices received by farmers/livestock and poultry raisers/ fisherfolks for the sale of their agricultural products relative to a base year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      AGRICULTURE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Biz group, transport experts urge gov't to reconsider EDSA BRT project


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The government must prioritize the EDSA Bus Rapid Transit project, a business group and transport experts said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lucio Tan prepares $250-M loan to cash-strapped PAL


                              

                                                                  By Ian Nicolas Cigaral |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Taipan Lucio Tan is alone in raising the money that his airline needs to survive.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 4 Philippine companies among World&rsquo;s top 10 women-led firms
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
4 Philippine companies among World’s top 10 women-led firms


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Four Philippine companies made it to the top 10 companies in the world led by women CEOs and with the highest percentage of...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Surveys
                              


                              

                                                                  By Boo Chanco |
                                 October 27, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
There are surveys and there are those pretending to be surveys. It is election season and posting numbers indicating likely voting preferences generates social media clicks and traditional media attention.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Proposed P5.024-T budget for 2022 now in Senate hands


                              

                                                                  By Ramon Royandoyan |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
President Rodrigo Duterte’s final budget is now on its way to the Senate floor for deliberations.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 BSP: Economy gaining traction
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
BSP: Economy gaining traction


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
The economy is showing concrete signs of recovery from the pandemic, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pinoys&rsquo; wealth rising, but still below Southeast Asia peers &ndash; World Bank
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pinoys’ wealth rising, but still below Southeast Asia peers – World Bank


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipinos are seeing a steady increase in wealth over the years but remain below that of their neighbors in Southeast Asia,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Metro Manila retail prices pick up anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Metro Manila retail prices pick up anew


                              

                                                                  By Louise Maureen Simeon |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Retail prices of consumer goods in Metro Manila went up again in August, the Philippine Statistics Authority said.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pork producers slam MAV Plus expansion
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pork producers slam MAV Plus expansion


                              

                                                                  By Catherine Talavera |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Local pork producers have slammed the move of the Department of Agriculture to expand the distribution areas of pork imports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Pasay court recognizes PAL Chapter 11 filing
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Pasay court recognizes PAL Chapter 11 filing


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 58 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A Pasay City court has granted the petition of Philippine Airlines Inc. seeking recognition of the company’s Chapter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with