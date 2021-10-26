T-bills fetch mixed results

MANILA, Philippines — Treasury bill (T-bill) rates fetched mixed results as demand for the short-dated securities fell for six weeks in a row, The Bureau of the Treasury (BTr) said yesterday.

Demand for T-bills slipped by four percent to P34.721 billion from last week’s P36.088 billion.

Rates for the 91-day T-bills rose by 0.6 basis point (bp) to 1.119 percent, while rates for the 182-day notes dipped by 0.3 bp to 1.387 percent.

The three month tenor attracted a bid volume of P9.3 billion, while the six month debt papers fetched a demand of P14.201 billion.

Yields for the 364-day T-bills rose by 0.2 bp to 1.606 percent. Bids tendered for the full year securities exceeded the offer by more than twice at P11.22 billion.

National Treasurer Rosalia de Leon said the auction attracted bids within the government’s expectations.

“Rates moved sideways with good demand for short term, with supply capped at P15 billion,” De Leon said in a text message to reporters.

Also, De Leon said the Treasury decided to keep the tap window facility closed, shutting out the excess bids filed by T-bill investors.

According to bond traders, investors will keep on pressing the Treasury to increase the yields for the rest of the year, to cover for risks posed by monetary changes here and abroad. As such, this may hinder the government from pushing its usual borrowing program, like last week’s full rejection of bids for P35 billion in Treasury bonds.