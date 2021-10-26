NTC exceeds 2021 collection target

MANILA, Philippines — The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) surpassed its 2021 collection target with still more than two months left for the year.

NTC’s actual collection as of Oct. 15 stood at P7.57 billion, exceeding the agency’s target of P5.27 billion for 2021.

This is the sixth straight year the NTC eclipsed its collection target.

NTC commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba said the agency was able to surpass its target despite the restrictions imposed on people’s mobility due to the pandemic.

He said NTC’s achievement was a culmination of the agency’s concerted effort to strictly enforce stakeholders’ compliance in remitting spectrum users’ fees, supervision and regulation fees and penalties.

NTC is a government agency that regulates cable and commercial television operators, broadcast radio stations, telecommunications companies and commercial and portable radio operators.

“I am grateful to both the NTC and DICT families, headed by Secretary Gregorio Honasan, for this achievement. Our collective effort in providing excellent public service indeed made us surpass what was expected of us,” Cordoba said.

Collection targets of the NTC are mandated in the budget of expenditures and sources of financing, a document required by the Constitution and consolidated by the Department of Budget and Management.

Last year, NTC’s actual collection reached P7.71 billion, 53 percent more than its target collection of P5.03 for the year.

“The achievement for the past six years demonstrates the NTC and DICT’s full support to the national government and the public service programs pushed by President Duterte – priorities of which are on infrastructure, agriculture and rural development, and peace and order,” the agency said.