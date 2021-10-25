
































































 




   

   









Business
                        
Business guide to digital shift
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 25, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Digital transformation is a new business strategy for growth to differentiate customer experience, improve operational efficiency, and create a new business and service delivery model.



To guide organizations in the much-needed transformation of their business processes, the Center for Global Best Practices is hosting two special training programs from 1:30 p.m. to 4:45  p.m. via Zoom:



Best Practices in Digital Record Governance and Management (Nov. 22 to 24). Records are vital assets in the age of data-driven economy. To run an efficient organization, one must have a systematic approach to records management as well as an effective monitoring mechanism in the governance of your records.



This webinar is designed to provide the governing body and executive management the best practices and global standards on how to plan, design, develop, implement, and improve the end-to-end quality system of records management.



Best Practices in Digital Transformation Risk Management (Dec. 2 to 3). This is not the typical risk management training. This risk-based approach will guide your organization to avoid pitfalls and failures when you undertake or is undergoing digital transformation of one’s operational processes and system to enable online transactions.



Whether you are outsourcing or having your IT group handle the automation of your processes and systems, your organization will benefit from the global stands and framework on digital transformation featured on this unique training.



Both programs will feature data privacy compliance expert John Macasio, who is a trainer and a consultant at the Information and Communications Technology Literacy and Competency Development Bureau of the Department of Information and Communications Technology.



He has conducted capability building of management and workforce on privacy impact assessment and privacy and security management manual with organizations including the Department of Finance, Department of Agriculture (National Meat Inspection Services), PhilHealth (Information Security Group), Light Rail Transit Authority, Philippine Fish Port Authority, MAA General Assurance and PHIVIDEC Industrial Authority, among others.



He co-authored the United Nations ESCAP/APCICT published guidance on ICT Project Management – Theory and Application. The academy module has been introduced and translated in six countries.



These programs are SEC-accredited for corporate governance. Key takeaways are applicable for both public and private sector.



Enrollment is open to the general public and is highly recommended for personal information controllers (business owners, board directors, CEOs/ COOs, GMs, administrators, policy and decision-makers), personal information processors (everyone who process information), data protection officers, lawyers and consultants who would like to add these learnings to their list of services.



For details and a complete list of other Best Practices programs, check www.cgbp.org or call Manila lines (+63 2) 8556-8968 / 69 or (+63 2) 8842-7148 or 59.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

