Business
                        
STI Holdings turns around, earns P102 million in fiscal year
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
October 24, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                                                

                        
MANILA, Philippines — STI Holdings, which owns one of the country’s largest network of schools, earned P101.7 million in its fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, a reversal from a net loss of P117.5 million the previous year.



In a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the company and its subsidiaries attributed the positive performance to the group’s cost management measures, as operating expenses dropped by 16 percent  to P1.03 billion from P1.21 billion a year earlier.



Based on STI Holdings’ Sustainability Report, enrollment in private schools nationwide dipped in school year (SY) 2020-2021 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. In particular, a survey by STI Education Services Group (STI ESG) – the largest of the group’s three educational institutions – showed that some students did not pursue education in the last SY due to financial difficulties their families and benefactors were beset with that time.



Despite this, the group still registered an enrollment of 70,223 students for SY 2020-2021.



“Even as enrollment dropped due to the pandemic, we purposely chose to stay committed to the education of youth in these challenging times. In doing so, we innovated our technology-enhanced programs that will enable our students to continue learning even through a different setup to ensure their health and safety,” said STI Holdings president and CEO Monico Jacob.



“While our learning setup has worked this past school year, we certainly are looking forward to better and brighter times ahead. With the downtrend in the number of new COVID-19 cases, we hope to be able to return soon to a flexible blended learning mode that is a mix of online and face-to-face classes and hands-on learning activities, which would benefit our students and faculty members in the long run,” he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

