
































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Business
                        
BPI posts higher 9-month earnings as loan loss buffers ease
                        

                           
Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
October 21, 2021 | 11:33am

                           

                        

                                                                        
BPI posts higher 9-month earnings as loan loss buffers ease
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, the 170-year-old bank of the Ayala Group reported its net income grew 1.8% year-on-year to P17.5 billion during the January-September period. However, the figure was still below the company’s nine-month earnings of P22 billion in 2019, or before the pandemic struck.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Bank of the Philippine Islands saw its profits grow in the first nine months, as the lender reduced its buffer funds against unpaid loans from pandemic-battered borrowers.



In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday, the 170-year-old bank of the Ayala Group reported its net income grew 1.8% year-on-year to P17.5 billion during the January-September period. However, the figure was still below the company’s nine-month earnings of P22 billion in 2019, or before the pandemic struck.



Financial results showed the earnings growth was a result of cash that the bank already had on hand. During the period, BPI set aside P10.3 billion to shield its balance sheet from loan defaults as the pandemic drags on, down 50% year-on-year.



BPI trimmed the rainy-day funds as the wave of unpaid loans eased. The lender’s non-performing loans (NPL), or debts that remain unpaid 30 days past the due date, accounted for 2.73% of its entire loan portfolio by the end of third quarter, smaller compared to 2.98% share in the preceding quarter. At the same time, BPI’s NPL coverage ratio stood at 130.72%, well-above industry levels.



The lower provisions, in turn, offset the bank’s weak revenues, which dropped 6% on-year to P71.6 billion in the first nine months. Total operating expenses, meanwhile, went up 3.5% year-on-year to P36.5 billion “driven by higher technology cost as the bank continues to invest in digitalization.”



Broken down, net interest income fell at an annualized rate of 5.6% to P51.2 billion as the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ ultra-loose monetary policy pushes down interest rates across banks’ loan portfolios and treasury assets. But the cheaper borrowing costs boosted demand for loans, which grew 0.9% year-on-year to P1.4 trillion amid higher mortgage, credit card and microfinance loans.



Non-interest income, on the other hand, sagged 7.0% on-year to P20.5 billion, with a 27.2% annual increase in fee income cushioning a decline in trading income.



Total deposits, considered a lifeline for banks, was up 6.6% year-on-year to P1.8 trillion.



As of 11:28 a.m., shares in BPI were trading down 0.58%, bucking gains in the main index.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gokongwei, Razon, Po take over AB Capital Group
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gokongwei, Razon, Po take over AB Capital Group


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
A group comprising some of the country’s tycoons, including Lance Gokongwei, Enrique Razon and Christopher Po, has taken...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Philippine pension system 2nd worst in SE Asia
                              


                              

                                                                  By Elijah Felice Rosales |
                                 October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines has the second worst pension system in Southeast Asia, a global survey showed.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 DOTr inks contract with China for Mindanao Railway project
                              


                              

                                                                  By Richmond Mercurio |
                                 October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Department of Transportation has signed a project management consultancy contract for the first phase of the Mindanao railway project with the China Railway Design Corp. and Guangzhou Wanan Construction Supervision...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 ACEN ups stake in 3 Ilocos wind farms
                              


                              

                                                                  By Danessa Rivera |
                                 October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
AC Energy Corp. is raising its stake in three wind farms in Ilocos to raise the company’s attributable renewables capacity and project pipeline in the Philippines.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 IT-BPM sector seen growing 8% this year
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
IT-BPM sector seen growing 8% this year


                              

                                                                  By Louella Desiderio |
                                 12 hours ago                              


                                                            
The umbrella group of information technology – business process management  firms in the country expects the industry...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Wellex Industries and Forum Pacific mourn passing of Chairman Peter Salud
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Wellex Industries and Forum Pacific mourn passing of Chairman Peter Salud


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Will FPI and WIN identify and elect replacements that will carry-on in the same direction and style as Mr. Salud, or will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Medilines shifts IPO date and picks a way better ticker symbol
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Medilines shifts IPO date and picks a way better ticker symbol


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Maybe Mr. Villar needs to raise money this year to fund some short-term initiative, or maybe he would simply just like to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Century Pacific Food ventures into pet food segment
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Century Pacific Food ventures into pet food segment


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Very interesting move!

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Think tank downplays risk of stagflation in Asia-Pacific
                              


                              

                                                                  By Lawrence Agcaoili |
                                 October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The Philippines and other countries in Asia-Pacific remain insulated from stagflation as inflation in the region is still manageable amid the gradual recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Moody’s...

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Index tracks Wall St gains, up for fifth straight day
                              


                              

                                                                  By Iris Gonzales |
                                 October 21, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The main stock index finished at a fresh nine-month high yesterday as declining local COVID cases and gains on Wall St pumped up investor sentiment.

                                                         


      

         

            
Business
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with