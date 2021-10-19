
































































 




   

   









Ramon Royandoyan - Philstar.com
AC Energy takes over Aussie joint venture for renewables
In a disclosure sent to the Philippine Stock Exchange, the conglomerate's energy platform said the acquisition will cost them $243.3 million for the 51.6% majority stake of UPC Renewables Asia Pacific Holdings and Anton Rohner, the joint venture's chief executive.
MANILA, Philippines — AC Energy Corp. is taking control of a renewables development joint venture in Australia, a multimillion-dollar transaction that would give the company its first wholly-owned platform outside the Philippines and expand its clean power portfolio.



In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, the listed energy unit of the Ayala Group said it will acquire the remaining 51.6% stake in UPCAC Renewables Australia, a joint venture between AC Energy and UPC Renewables Asia Pacific Holdings.



Investors welcomed the news. On Tuesday, shares in AC Energy gained 10% to close at P11.88 each.



Under the plan, UPC Renewables and joint venture’s CEO, Anton Rohner, will subscribe to up to 942 million common shares of AC Energy at a price of P11.32 each, a transaction that is valued at $243.3 million. Both parties would still have to get a clearance from the Foreign Investment Review Board of Australia to proceed with the acquisition.



Formed in 2018, UPC/AC has constructed a renewable energy pipeline of over 8,000 MW across New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria and South Australia. AC Energy will acquire all renewables energy assets of UPC/AC once the transaction is completed, including the 520-MW solar farm that is currently under construction in New England.



“We are excited to scale up investment in our Australia platform, as we expect the country to accelerate its energy transition,” AC Energy President and CEO Eric Francia said.



The acquisition bodes well with AC Energy’s ambitions. The company is hoping to be the largest listed renewables platform in Southeast Asia, with a goal of reaching 5,000 MW of renewables capacity by 2025. To date, renewables account for 80% of AC Energy’s capacity, among the highest in the region.



By 2030, the Ayala Group is hoping to abandon all its coal investments.



 





 


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

